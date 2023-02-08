Loft / Kilo / Honc

+ 14

Loft • Bratislava, Slovakia Architects: Kilo / Honc

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 52 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Matej Hakár

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Berker , Element , Ligne Roset , Mawa Design , Osmont

Lead Architects : Richard Kilo, Matej Honč, Bára Antošová

Text description provided by the architects. One person, one animal, and "peace of the soul“.

The original scheme of the apartment did not fit the brief for this project. We wanted to arrange the interior in a way that achieves a feeling of lightness and ethereality.

Something that is big and small at the same time. On one side there is a bit much, on the other a little. To define the space, but also not to.

How should one move in it, what to place where, and how to use it? The apartment articulates that it does not matter. The project aims at a feeling and an individual.