Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Loft
  4. Slovakia
  5. Loft / Kilo / Honc

Loft / Kilo / Honc

Save
Loft / Kilo / Honc

Loft / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, ChairLoft / Kilo / Honc - Interior PhotographyLoft / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, TableLoft / Kilo / Honc - Interior PhotographyLoft / Kilo / Honc - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Loft
Bratislava, Slovakia
  • Architects: Kilo / Honc
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  52
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Matej Hakár
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Berker, Element, Ligne Roset, Mawa Design, Osmont
  • Lead Architects : Richard Kilo, Matej Honč, Bára Antošová
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Loft / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Chair
© Matej Hakár

Text description provided by the architects. One person, one animal, and "peace of the soul“.

Save this picture!
Loft / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Loft / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair
© Matej Hakár

The original scheme of the apartment did not fit the brief for this project. We wanted to arrange the interior in a way that achieves a feeling of lightness and ethereality.

Save this picture!
Loft / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Loft / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Loft / Kilo / Honc - Image 19 of 19
Plan - Reconstructed

Something that is big and small at the same time. On one side there is a bit much, on the other a little. To define the space, but also not to.

Save this picture!
Loft / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Windows, Shelving, Chair
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Loft / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography
© Matej Hakár
Save this picture!
Loft / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Matej Hakár

How should one move in it, what to place where, and how to use it? The apartment articulates that it does not matter. The project aims at a feeling and an individual.

Save this picture!
Loft / Kilo / Honc - Interior Photography, Closet, Windows
© Matej Hakár

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Bratislava, Slovakia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Kilo / Honc
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingLoftSlovakia
Cite: "Loft / Kilo / Honc" 08 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/996119/loft-kilo-honc> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags