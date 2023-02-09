Panelak Apartment / Kilo / Honc

+ 18

Apartments, Renovation • Bratislava, Slovakia Architects: Kilo / Honc

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 76 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Matej Hakár

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Berker , Element , Ikea , Karup Design , Mawa Design , Nesia

Lead Architects : Richard Kilo, Matej Honč

More Specs

Less Specs

The process of sustainable adaptation. Working with a typified slab block floorplan from the 60s. Definedness of the relationships in the family and the scale of intimacy change through generations. The original space misses lightness. It is too rigid, too structured, and too defined.

The disposition is defined by the skeleton-panel 3D frame, spaced 3,9x3,9m center to center, which strictly defines the rooms. Each is closed and separated visually and acoustically. We try to grasp the 3D frame as the bearer of the basic boundary of the space, not as an untouchable element strictly defining individual spaces. We are disrupting the scheme with simple openings. We let in light and create overviews and depth where they never were.

We consider it extremely important to speak out about living in slab blocks. The current situation in the real estate market is enormous financial demands for acquiring real estate, and young families whose way of life is not compatible with the spaces offered by these apartments.

It is important for us to show that it is not necessary to condemn these apartments and that we can adapt them for current needs, in order to preserve them. In this case, we tried to find a manual that works with the space, but also takes finances into account.

Opening up the space created overviews and depth by axially arranging openings (all of them dimensioned so that it is not necessary to use steel lintels and frames), directly connecting the kitchen and the day part, creating full-featured space for socialization, decreasing the number of doors (to wind lobby, kitchen, corridor, bathroom), and allowing daylight into the internal corridor tract via openings in the habitable rooms, whilst removing period decorative elements. All of these interventions contribute to the creation of full-fledged, airy, inspiring, and open spaces, thus helping to find an affordable housing solution for young people.