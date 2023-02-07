Sunrise Studio / Bark Design Architects

+ 23

Text description provided by the architects. Bark Architects designed Sunrise Studio as a small tree house with big views. It recedes into and embraces the surrounding bush landscape whilst embracing its expansive coastal views over the Pacific Ocean. This two-bedroom studio is for our client’s daughter and grandson to live connected to family but with privacy and their own secluded space. It is a separate dwelling sited adjacent to an original Quadroped house designed by Gabriel Poole in 1983. Gabriel Poole (1934–2020) was a celebrated Queensland architect known for innovative residential projects and pioneering low-cost, prefabricated designs.

Gabriel’s designs endure decades on, inspiring the recent creation of the Sunrise Studio in Tinbeerwah, Queensland, located just outside Noosa. The new building is positioned just 20 meters downhill from their original house designed by Gabriel Poole. The spirit of the original Poole house provided cues for the Sunrise Studio design principles with its modular proportioning system, its prefabricated steel primary structure with lightweight infill construction, its clear expression and legibility of structure, and a similar pared-back directness and unadorned modesty of means,’ says Stephen Guthrie, co-director of Bark Architects.

Using the same principles of spatial generosity and transparency, the architects created a small two-bedroom home opening to a north-facing deck. Every space connects to a central sky well bringing light and ventilation into the middle of the floorplan. Orientation allows for a large portion of the new studio to face towards the north and east, taking advantage of the low winter sun, with ocean views filtered through mature eucalypts. The floor plan accommodates spaces for living and leisure, always connected to its bushland context.

The lightwell in the center of the studio allows for natural ventilation and light to enter the southern bedrooms and bathrooms and floor-to-ceiling glazing allows for a visual connection to the landscape, while allowing rooms to feel light, airy, and open. The Outdoor Dining and Yoga Deck maximizes the northern aspect and ocean views for morning meditation. Transparency is maximized throughout the building with a connection to the outdoors and its bushland setting. The Main Bedroom engages with its natural bushland setting, offering ocean views towards Peregian Beach and across to the Noosa National Park.

Key design strategies included modular construction, retention of all existing trees, connection to all spaces through central light well, roof modules orientated to allow for maximum northern light to enter the floor plan, create a design that touches the earth lightly and allows planting in the central light well. ‘We love how the house feels,’ says Steve. ‘It’s physically a small house at 74 sq.m internally and 36 sq.m of outdoor space, but spatially it feels generous, and there’s the ever-present focus on bringing the outdoors in and the feeling that you are perched up in a treehouse, naturally immersed in nature.’ says Stephen.