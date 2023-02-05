Submit a Project Advertise
António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos

António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos
António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Mixed Use Architecture, Housing, Adaptive Reuse
Porto, Portugal
  • Partner : Pedro Silva Lopes
  • Architect : Isabel Pereira
  • Coordinator : Marta Alves
  • Architecture : Ângelo Dias
  • Specialities : A400
  • Inspection : Alfaplan
  • Construction Company : Garcia & Garcia
  • Quantifications And Budget : Tribato
  • Landscape Design : Green Dreams
  • City : Porto
  • Country : Portugal
António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Text description provided by the architects. The intervention brought a new life to this old complex composed of three isolated volumes, enhancing urban life and renewing an area of the city currently being transformed. 

António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Located in Bonfim, Porto, the goal of the intervention was the recovery and conversion of a vacant lot that housed an old building materials factory into a mixed housing and services project, maintaining the memory of the original construction.

António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The main pedestrian and road entrance is via Rua António Granjo. This street frontage contains the 16-apartment building for multi-family housing and a students' residence, of which the reception area is particularly notable. The continuation of the student residence unfolds in the interior of the block, distributed across the various volumes and totaling 212 rooms.

António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos - Image 25 of 27
Plan
António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos - Image 26 of 27
Sections

The original aspects of the main façade facing Rua António Granjo have been maintained with the recovery and reproduction of constructive elements and details characteristic of the former industrial use. The third floor, integrated into the roof, features a more contemporary language, marked by the use of zinc-covered mansards in the same color as the external window frames. More than creating a contrast, this serves to highlight the complementarity and integration of all elements with each other and with their surroundings, while adding a contemporary feel.

António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Despite its contrasting uses, the project was approached with a language that sought to unite pre-existing elements, reinforcing the identity of place. The industrial chimney was retained and recovered as an aesthetic element and a memory of the past, becoming central to the character of the space.

António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

The generous ceiling height of the old warehouses allowed for the creation of two floors of housing and the insertion of a further floor integrated into the roof. The introduction of open spaces allowed for the creation of courtyards, bringing natural light into the various dwellings and creating a feeling of neighborhood among the people inhabiting the spaces. The profile of industrial roofs, so particular to industrial design, was maintained even within these open spaces.

António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Bed
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

In addition to the patios, the size of the plot permitted the creation of an extensive common outdoor area, with paved areas and a lawn. Orange, beech, and poplar trees already present on the site were retained for these exterior spaces, enhancing the greenery that is typical of Porto, while stone found on the site was likewise reused for the creation of interior walls in outdoor common areas.

António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Project location

Address:Porto, Portugal

Fragmentos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingRefurbishmentAdaptive reusePortugal
Cite: "António Granjo Mixed Use Complex / Fragmentos" [Conjunto de Uso Misto António Granjo / Fragmentos] 05 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995958/antonio-granjo-mixed-use-complex-fragmentos> ISSN 0719-8884

