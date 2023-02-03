Submit a Project Advertise
World
Kyslik Salon / TEKI Design

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellness Interiors
Hiroshima, Japan
Kyslik Salon / TEKI Design - Interior Photography, Chair
© Tatsuya Tabii

Text description provided by the architects. We wanted to create a place in a quiet residential area that could combine a beauty salon with a small seating area and dance classes. The project began with such a request.

Kyslik Salon / TEKI Design - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tatsuya Tabii
Kyslik Salon / TEKI Design - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Tatsuya Tabii

Due to the limited space, it would feel cramped if elements other than a beauty salon were included. When holding a dance class, the shampoo table and other functions required for a beauty salon were visible and noisy.

Kyslik Salon / TEKI Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© Tatsuya Tabii

Based on these considerations, we designed the space so that a large mirror volume exists in the center of the space. The functions and storage for the beauty salon are placed behind the mirror, and when not in use as a beauty salon, only the blank space emerges.

Kyslik Salon / TEKI Design - Interior Photography
© Tatsuya Tabii

Because of the limited space, we did not create a specific use for the entire space. By planning a full amount of blank space, we can look forward to how this space will be used in the future.

Kyslik Salon / TEKI Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Tatsuya Tabii

Project location

Hiroshima, Japan

TEKI Design
Concrete

Materials and Tags

Concrete
Interior Design
Hospitality Interiors
Wellness Interiors
Japan
