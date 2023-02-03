Kyslik Salon / TEKI Design

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. We wanted to create a place in a quiet residential area that could combine a beauty salon with a small seating area and dance classes. The project began with such a request.

Due to the limited space, it would feel cramped if elements other than a beauty salon were included. When holding a dance class, the shampoo table and other functions required for a beauty salon were visible and noisy.

Based on these considerations, we designed the space so that a large mirror volume exists in the center of the space. The functions and storage for the beauty salon are placed behind the mirror, and when not in use as a beauty salon, only the blank space emerges.

Because of the limited space, we did not create a specific use for the entire space. By planning a full amount of blank space, we can look forward to how this space will be used in the future.