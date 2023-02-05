Arginvecchio Pavilion / Grazzini Tonazzini + Giorgia Colombo Architetto

Submit a Project Advertise
Camaiore, Italy
  • Architecture And Engeneering : Michele Grazzini, Andrea Tonazzini, Giorgia Colombo
Text description provided by the architects. A small-scale project, if well-conceived, has the power to produce wider impacts and is able to awaken the interest of individuals and enhance the understanding of a given context. The Arginvecchio installation sets up a temporary exhibition pavilion, an ephemeral object that explores the poetic role of architecture. The project is an enclosure that houses a small abandoned rural hut, a testimony, in its simplicity, of the authenticity and archetypal value of minor buildings.

The pavilion is made up of translucent non-woven fabrics which descend from local agricultural materials.  The inner field is like a neutral space of awareness whose only access leads to the discovery of a new microcosm. This place is opposed to the external environment, often cluttered with constructions alien to the traditional agricultural landscape.

The project responds with a simple and essential design to the lack of a robust architectural theory of the context, where all the knowledge of construction techniques linked to the territory has been lost. Starting from a forgotten object, the pavilion reveals the ruin and amplifies its value so as to be remembered by visitors.

The same rigor guides our way of doing architecture, attentive to the traces of the past and the features of each place. This research, both formal and theoretical, transcends fashions and explores those values that make a building timeless. The models of the projects exhibited in the pavilion, together with three art pieces, are an expression of this quest and surround the ruin establishing a creative dialogue with it. Art becomes the mean to reflect on the existing, create meeting opportunities and offer a vision for the future.

