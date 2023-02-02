Submit a Project Advertise
World
Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN

Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN

Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeInnovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsInnovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Interior Photography, WindowsInnovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Interior Photography, WindowsInnovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Medical Facilities
China
Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tian Fangfang

Text description provided by the architects. HENN’s Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices (IHM·GBA) is located in the heart of Guangzhou’s thriving international Bio Island, a dedicated zone for the development of biomedical research and technology. The building is used to develop high-performance medical devices, which requires a design that combines laboratories and spaces for research with areas for informal communication and open office spaces.

Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tian Fangfang

HENN’s design weaves these programs together in an X-shaped floor plan which makes optimal use of the square plot: each bar of the “X” is devoted to either laboratory or workspaces, while the intersections function as communal spaces. The column grid is denser in lab areas, and more open in the wings dedicated to office spaces.

Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Tian Fangfang
Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Image 15 of 22
Plan - Ground floor

The shape of the floor plan allows for light to reach into the heart of the building, with lush vistas in multiple directions from every wing. The corners on the inside of the X are curved, in contrast to the sharp outer edges, adding to the quality of the views and creating a dynamic composition of lines along the facade.

Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Tian Fangfang
Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Interior Photography, Windows
© Tian Fangfang

The Innovation Center is composed of three floating volumes separated by multi-story, open-air terraces that function as sky gardens. These double-height spaces create a playful rhythm of shifting volumes. The lower volume hosts public functions, including a lobby, exhibition hall, show lab, and café; the middle volume above houses laboratories, meeting rooms, and multipurpose rooms, and the top floor contains offices.

Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Tian Fangfang
Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Interior Photography
© Tian Fangfang
Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Interior Photography, Facade
© Tian Fangfang

The Innovation Center represents a new typology in high-density vertical architecture, combining experimentation and research spaces with collaborative work environments. HENN’s design functions as a scaffolding for innovation that boosts progress in the development of high-performance medical devices.

Innovation Center for High-Performance Medical Devices / HENN - Interior Photography, Facade, Glass
© Tian Fangfang

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Guangzhou, China

HENN
Top #Tags