Bogor Mushola Community Center / CAUKIN Studio

Design Team : Harrison Marshall, David Mahon, Aaron Chan, Aidana Roberts

Clients : STF UIN Jakarta

Engineering : Brendan Fitzgerald

International & Community Participants : Brendan Fitzgerald, Isabel Gomez, Fernanda Pedraza, Ioana Bucuroiu, Jasmin Solaymantash, Temiloluwa Akinsami, Bernie Voce, Stephen Brown, Eno Akpan, Merin Antoney, Melissa Northern, Anke Marais, Aimee Litchfield, Angie Widjaja, Katie Sawey, Lee Baker, Phoebe Benjamin, Alfan Firmanto, Amelia Fauzia, Amir Maruf, Anjas saputra, Arung samudra, Arki Ardiansyah (Acui), Azriel Difitra Failaka, Bujang Rijal Kani, Deasy, Noer Husain, Dewi Maryam, Ekom Komariah, Fahira, Faishal Duta, Febria Afia, Gita Safitri, Hanny Handayani, Ibnu Dzakir Rb Dahyar, Ilham Gilar Nuris Septiyana, Intan nur khoiriyah, Jajang, Mirnawati, Muhammad Haiqal, Muhammad Zuhdi , Nadya Putri Adityo , Nurwanti , Nyai Sri Kartika, Oktavia Sari, Rayhan Afif, Rayhan James Cellars, Ristiana Maulida, Roby, Krisnandra, Sarah Tiana Sapitri, Sri Hidayati, Sufa, Tika Juniar, Ummul Hikmah (Imung), Wildan Syukrillah, Yadih , Yayan Sofyan

City : Gunung Sindur

Country : Indonesia

Text description provided by the architects. The project aims to provide an inspiring space that opens up new opportunities for the Centre for Community Development and Social Entrepreneurship in Bogor. The building will be used for a range of activities, including community events and training days as well as a Mushola (prayer room). The space is aimed at encouraging people to visit, providing the charity a venue to hire out for other functions - subsequently generating an income. A toilet and shower unit service the site and replace the old dysfunctioning toilets in the existing building.

The building consists of one main space adjacent to a small covered veranda and washroom and is designed to maximize natural daylight and ventilation to ensure the occupants feel comfortable. Taking inspiration from the local vernacular, the building utilizes locally sourced materials in interesting and contemporary ways to help shape the space and add texture and depth.

Durability and low maintenance were key to providing a long-term solution that still brings joy to its occupants for many years to come. Interactive elements and bespoke design features such as the sliding door and centrally pivoted windows are integrated into the building design, particularly in the envelope.

Three timber portal frame structures, clad with a multitude of different natural and local materials sit on top of cast concrete columns, raising the timber off the ground and ensuring its longevity. The dramatic and expressed structure adds a strong presence to the site, whilst the natural materials help to set it into its surroundings. A large truss spans between the frames, supporting the roof overhead. This type of structure provides the right balance of rigidity and flexibility to enable it to withstand seismic activity and high wind loads which occur in this region of Indonesia. The timber structural frame is charred using the Shou Sugi Ban technique, which adds a layer of protection against moisture, termites, and rot.

A small covered outdoor veranda creates a space to sit outside while still covered by the rain and sun. The toilets and shower are tucked away with a separate entrance to provide privacy and separation. A series of repeated shutters allow for the end wall to open up to the grassy space in front of it. During large events, people will be able to walk in and out of the building freely. When the shutters are open they will create vertical louvers which help to reduce direct sunlight and subsequent heat. However, they will bring in diffused natural light as well as plenty of ventilation.