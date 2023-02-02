Vonzrr Café / Sherpa

+ 16

Architects : Shinyeonho, Mobyeongguk

City : Seodaemun-gu

Country : South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. Starting point. sometimes, too much of a concept seems to give people discomfort. Vonzrr focuses on the essence of the cafe. We focus on essential cafe spaces to drink, rest, talk, and work.

While accepting the red bricks, an element of the existing building, the beauty of the original building was preserved. In addition, the arrangement that accepts the incoming light as it is creates a comfortable mood. Also, we used veneer for most of the finishing materials, which has a double meaning that we focus on the essentials rather than the outward splendor.

The stairs from the 1st floor to the 2nd floor play a role in connecting different moods and serve as a waist that shows the beauty of the existing building.

Vonzrr provides comfort to visitors by eliminating artificial things as much as possible, minimizing the individuality of the space, and providing various seating arrangements. It was designed and designed by imagining a space where you are invited to someone's house and take a break. This allowed Vonzrr to focus on the essentials of enjoying a coffee, having a conversation, and working quietly.