World
Vonzrr Café / Sherpa - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeVonzrr Café / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, BeamVonzrr Café / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Beam, ChairVonzrr Café / Sherpa - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsVonzrr Café / Sherpa - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Seodaemun-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Sherpa
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  198
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs :In and Out
  • Architects : Shinyeonho, Mobyeongguk
  • City : Seodaemun-gu
  • Country : South Korea
Vonzrr Café / Sherpa - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© In and Out

Text description provided by the architects. Starting point. sometimes, too much of a concept seems to give people discomfort. Vonzrr focuses on the essence of the cafe. We focus on essential cafe spaces to drink, rest, talk, and work.

Vonzrr Café / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© In and Out
Vonzrr Café / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© In and Out

While accepting the red bricks, an element of the existing building, the beauty of the original building was preserved. In addition, the arrangement that accepts the incoming light as it is creates a comfortable mood. Also, we used veneer for most of the finishing materials, which has a double meaning that we focus on the essentials rather than the outward splendor.

Vonzrr Café / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Windows
© In and Out
Vonzrr Café / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© In and Out

The stairs from the 1st floor to the 2nd floor play a role in connecting different moods and serve as a waist that shows the beauty of the existing building.

Vonzrr Café / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair, Countertop, Beam
© In and Out
Vonzrr Café / Sherpa - Interior Photography
© In and Out

Vonzrr provides comfort to visitors by eliminating artificial things as much as possible, minimizing the individuality of the space, and providing various seating arrangements. It was designed and designed by imagining a space where you are invited to someone's house and take a break. This allowed Vonzrr to focus on the essentials of enjoying a coffee, having a conversation, and working quietly.

Vonzrr Café / Sherpa - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© In and Out

Project location

Address:189-16 Yeonhui-ro, Seodaemun-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Sherpa
