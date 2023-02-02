Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. South Korea
  5. Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects

Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects

Save
Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects

Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeWansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Interior Photography, WindowsWansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Interior Photography, WindowsWansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, ConcreteWansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community Center
Yeongcheon, South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ryoo, In Keun

The memory of the city: Public Garden with a low threshold. Wansanttrak Community Center was designed to brighten up the corner of the alley in Wansandong and create a gathering space to share the lives of neighbors. Various architectural ideas were developed to create a comfortable space for residents. As a small public building, the main concept was to make the building more approachable and open to the public. We proposed to design the alley in front along with the building. Starting with the design of the alley, the architecture is intimately intertwined with the surrounding space creating a lively flow to the village.

Save this picture!
Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ryoo, In Keun

The new color was added to the old alley, and the color extends to the entrance of the building. Linear patterns recreate the image of the old alley and imply the image of a crosswalk that makes pedestrians pause for once when passing through.

Save this picture!
Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Interior Photography
© Ryoo, In Keun
Save this picture!
Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Image 25 of 28
Diagram
Save this picture!
Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Ryoo, In Keun

Expansion: An Unintentional Encounter / Friendly building. We hoped that the public architecture with a low threshold would be a space that anyone can stop by. It could be a place to take shelter from rain or stop and sit having a small talk at 'toetmaru; bench'. Open any time welcoming people with no special occasion giving them a little break in everyday life.

Save this picture!
Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Image 27 of 28
Plans

Recall of memory: Memory Arc. Wansandong consists of old brick houses, and the senior citizen center which had been on the site was also a red brick building. Memories of the place are fragmented and stand as a small wall on every floor using red bricks.

Save this picture!
Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ryoo, In Keun
Save this picture!
Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Image 28 of 28
Diagram
Save this picture!
Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ryoo, In Keun

Public architecture with residents. The project started with a kick-off meeting including community residents. The wishes of many villagers gathered on a small site of only 137m2. A lot of time and effort was spent on refining, discussing, and integrating the ideas. The site was physically limited to accommodate the vast number of demands of the residents. Therefore the proposal for the public space is not limited to the site but extends out to the surrounding. Hoping it has more impact on the place. People just passed by the alley before but now it would be a place having much potential.

Save this picture!
Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ryoo, In Keun

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:1089-16 Wansan-dong, Yeongcheon, Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
designband YOAP architects
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerSouth Korea
Cite: "Wansantrak Community Center / YOAP architects" 02 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995805/wansantrak-community-center-yoap-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags