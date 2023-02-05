Submit a Project Advertise
World
  Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760

Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingBookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair, WindowsBookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table, WindowsBookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingBookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartment Interiors
Perdizes, Brazil
  • Architects: COTA760
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Cris Farhat
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Labluz, REKA
  • Lead Architects : Luis Rossi, Nicolas Le Roux, Paula Lemos
  • Project Team : Daniel Carvalho, Pedro Valenzuela
  • Woodwork : Rutra
  • Metalwork : Atelier Edição Limitada
  • Construction Company : Papel Concreto
  • City : Perdizes
  • Country : Brazil
Save this picture!
Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair, Windows
© Cris Farhat

Text description provided by the architects. When the client came to us to help him with the renovation of his apartment, his main wish was to have a wide and spacious living room where he could fit his books, music equipment, and projector and at the same time gather his friends comfortably. As he was very fond of cooking, he also wanted a comfortable kitchen that could fit the equipment and have more space to cook. Since the apartment was old but had already undergone a complete renovation, we focused on these main spaces and the second bedroom, which became an office and guest room.

Save this picture!
Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Cris Farhat

To make the transformation possible, the main intervention we carried out was to remove the third bedroom of the apartment. It occupied a large space in the room and ended up making it L-shaped. With its removal, the living room gained a more rectangular shape and became fully integrated.

Save this picture!
Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Cris Farhat
Save this picture!
Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Table
© Cris Farhat

To bring more unity to the space and meet the client's needs, we proposed a large red metallic shelving that took up the entire wall of the room. In it, it was possible to accommodate the collection of books, records, sound systems, a projector, and even the electronic piano. The red painting highlighted this element and brought color to the environment, which in general remained more neutral.

Save this picture!
Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Cris Farhat
Save this picture!
Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Image 25 of 25
Axo
Save this picture!
Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Cris Farhat

The wooden floor in the living room, which was one of the coolest pre-existing elements in the apartment, was complemented at the points of demolition and restored. On the walls, we stripped some pillars and the concrete beam between the living room and the kitchen, so that this material that was hidden under the plaster would become part of the composition of the environment.

Save this picture!
Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving, Windows
© Cris Farhat
Save this picture!
Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Closet, Shelving
© Cris Farhat

We used the metallic shelving to also light the apartment, hanging directional spotlights pointing to the ceiling to create indirect lighting for the room. We completed this lighting with wall sconces and floor and table lamps. On the dining table, we placed some ceiling spots, avoiding hanging lights for greater visual integration of the space.

Save this picture!
Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Sofa, Windows, Chair, Countertop, Kitchen, Beam
© Cris Farhat

In the kitchen, we preserved the existing countertops and flooring but changed the joinery so it would better communicate with the intervention in the living room. By changing the position of the laundry room door, we were able to add a new countertop that was made in the same style as the metallic shelving in the living room. We've also created a metal shelf over the cooktop to provide extra more relaxed storage space.

Save this picture!
Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Cris Farhat

In the office, we used the same logic from the joinery in the living room, creating a metallic structure with wooden elements. On the other hand, we made the metal structure white in this environment, creating a lighter ambiance for the work area.

Save this picture!
Bookshelf Apartment / COTA760 - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Cris Farhat

Project location

Address:Perdizes, São Paulo - SP, Brazil

About this office
COTA760
