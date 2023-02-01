Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Winery
  4. Italy
  5. Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture

Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture

Save
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture

Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsIl Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Exterior Photography, WindowsIl Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Interior PhotographyIl Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BeamIl Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - More Images+ 30

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Winery
Magliano in Toscana, Italy
  • Owner : Tenuta Il Quinto società agricola a R.L.
  • Project Management : WINO Srl
  • Work Supervision : AEDIFICO Srl
  • City : Magliano in Toscana
  • Country : Italy
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alessandra Chemollo

Text description provided by the architects. New wine cellar IL Quinto, on the hills of Magliano in Toscana, a small village in the province of Grosseto. Its architecture is intended to enter into mimesis with the landscape and to be discovered little by little as one crosses the estate that hosts it, eschewing any monumental attempt.

Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Arch
© Alessandra Chemollo
Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alessandra Chemollo

Through careful study of the landscape, the winery has been positioned to maximize its integration into the countryside, while reducing excavations. Indeed, its volume fits into the existing road network by rejoining the various routes at different levels, avoiding the construction of new roads, in the awareness that in the area of landscape these elements can be more impactful than buildings.

Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Alessandra Chemollo
Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Alessandra Chemollo

The new architecture of the winery is generated through the lines of the existing countryside. An idea that the visitor can clearly read in the metal ribbons that characterize the cellar, which changes meaning as they flow, transforming from road to wall, from wall to roof, until they merge back into the farm road network.

Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Image 28 of 35

When we arrive at the estate we are surrounded by the green countryside of the Maremma and the view opens up to the Argentario promontory. What appears to be one hill among others, is the entrance to the cellar that rises from the ground. Its façade, made of stone from the same excavations and Corten elements, blends in with the colors of the surrounding countryside. This architectural choice underlines the quest for sustainable solutions that do not end with technical and technological elements but rather include concepts for using and reusing local materials and building traditions.

Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Alessandra Chemollo

Walking through the estate's vineyards, we see the elevation of the building that seems to embrace the lines of the rows of vines. The green roofs have been designed to ensure adequate thickness to plant local shrubs and create a roof of flowers.

Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alessandra Chemollo

Once through the entrance, the reception and tasting room open their large windows onto the countryside. The lines inside are sharp and clean, aimed at enhancing the texture and grain of the selected materials, such as wood, stone, and exposed concrete. 

Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Interior Photography
© Alessandra Chemollo
Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Interior Photography
© Alessandra Chemollo
Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Image 31 of 35

From the entrance, a staircase flanked by a stone wall leads to the lower level, where we find the barrique cellar, with exposed concrete walls and a red resin floor. The staircase brings in light that changes throughout the day, creating ever-changing atmospheres.

Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Interior Photography
© Alessandra Chemollo

From here we descend to the last level via the metal staircase that takes us from a scenic place like the barrique cellar to a more technical and working place like the vat room. These rooms are characterized, like the previous ones, by the concrete on the walls and ceiling and the red resin on the floor, where the steel of the vats and the large windows give us a workspace that does not lose its charm and maintains contact with the countryside.

Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows
© Alessandra Chemollo

The flows are intended to leave the levels of the fermentation room, the barrel cellar, and the outdoor areas easily manageable and usable for the grape harvest and processing phases, allowing the grapes to fall by gravity through hatches.

Save this picture!
Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture - Exterior Photography, Forest, Garden
© Alessandra Chemollo

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Zona Sterpeti26, 58051 Magliano in Toscana GR, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Ubik Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWineryItaly
Cite: "Il Quinto Winery / Ubik Architecture" 01 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995762/il-quinto-winery-ubik-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags