LHL House / DaoHo Studio

-
Architects: DaoHo Studio
- Area : 400 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Nguyen Thai Thach
-
Manufacturers : Alis Lighting, An Cuong, Hafele, Handdecor, Leedfolding, Toto, Vicostone Viet Nam, Vietceramics
-
Lead Architect : Ho Van Cuong
- Design Team : Dao Xuan Thanh, Nguyen Tien Dung
- City : Hạ Long
- Country : Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. A 4.5 x 15 m residential building located in a narrowed tube houses neighborhood in Ha Long city, Vietnam. Ha Long is a coastal city famous for tourism with the magnificent and beautiful landscape of Ha Long Bay.
The house is 300m from Ha Long Bay, which has a coastal climate, with 2 distinct seasons: winter and summer. Temperatures vary widely between seasons, with large amounts of sunlight and cool sea breezes blowing year-round. Therefore, the exterior of the house is wrapped in a layer of wood steel, with a balcony in front to grow plants and reduce sunlight into the house. To catch the convective wind into the house, the sliding door systems are arranged from front to back, the atriums alternate between the floors of the 5 floors to help the air move and regulate according to daily living activities.
The arrangement of atrium spaces not only helps the house to be airy all year round but also helps parents to notice and observe the activities of their children in different spaces. The arrangement of an open library on the 3rd floor, as the center of the house surrounded by individual bedrooms, enhances the interaction between everyone in the family.
Choosing to build and finish the interior with familiar available materials and reasonable prices, combining the light color of white and light wood to create a pleasant, open feeling is the unified orientation during the design process.