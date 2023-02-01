LHL House / DaoHo Studio

+ 21

Houses • Hạ Long, Vietnam Architects: DaoHo Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Nguyen Thai Thach

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Alis Lighting , An Cuong , Hafele , Handdecor , Leedfolding , Toto , Vicostone Viet Nam , Vietceramics

Lead Architect : Ho Van Cuong

Design Team : Dao Xuan Thanh, Nguyen Tien Dung

City : Hạ Long

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. A 4.5 x 15 m residential building located in a narrowed tube houses neighborhood in Ha Long city, Vietnam. Ha Long is a coastal city famous for tourism with the magnificent and beautiful landscape of Ha Long Bay.

Save this picture! Plan - 1st and 2nd Floor

The house is 300m from Ha Long Bay, which has a coastal climate, with 2 distinct seasons: winter and summer. Temperatures vary widely between seasons, with large amounts of sunlight and cool sea breezes blowing year-round. Therefore, the exterior of the house is wrapped in a layer of wood steel, with a balcony in front to grow plants and reduce sunlight into the house. To catch the convective wind into the house, the sliding door systems are arranged from front to back, the atriums alternate between the floors of the 5 floors to help the air move and regulate according to daily living activities.

Save this picture! Plan - 3rd and 4th Floor

Save this picture! Plan - 5th and Roof Floor

The arrangement of atrium spaces not only helps the house to be airy all year round but also helps parents to notice and observe the activities of their children in different spaces. The arrangement of an open library on the 3rd floor, as the center of the house surrounded by individual bedrooms, enhances the interaction between everyone in the family.

Choosing to build and finish the interior with familiar available materials and reasonable prices, combining the light color of white and light wood to create a pleasant, open feeling is the unified orientation during the design process.