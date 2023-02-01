Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. LHL House / DaoHo Studio

LHL House / DaoHo Studio

Save
LHL House / DaoHo Studio

LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamLHL House / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, KitchenLHL House / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, WindowsLHL House / DaoHo Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeLHL House / DaoHo Studio - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hạ Long, Vietnam
  • Architects: DaoHo Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Nguyen Thai Thach
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alis Lighting, An Cuong, Hafele, Handdecor, Leedfolding, Toto, Vicostone Viet Nam, Vietceramics
  • Lead Architect : Ho Van Cuong
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Nguyen Thai Thach

Text description provided by the architects. A 4.5 x 15 m residential building located in a narrowed tube houses neighborhood in Ha Long city, Vietnam. Ha Long is a coastal city famous for tourism with the magnificent and beautiful landscape of Ha Long Bay.

Save this picture!
LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Nguyen Thai Thach
Save this picture!
LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Image 22 of 26
Plan - 1st and 2nd Floor
Save this picture!
LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Nguyen Thai Thach

The house is 300m from Ha Long Bay, which has a coastal climate, with 2 distinct seasons: winter and summer. Temperatures vary widely between seasons, with large amounts of sunlight and cool sea breezes blowing year-round. Therefore, the exterior of the house is wrapped in a layer of wood steel, with a balcony in front to grow plants and reduce sunlight into the house. To catch the convective wind into the house, the sliding door systems are arranged from front to back, the atriums alternate between the floors of the 5 floors to help the air move and regulate according to daily living activities.

Save this picture!
LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows
© Nguyen Thai Thach
Save this picture!
LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Image 23 of 26
Plan - 3rd and 4th Floor
Save this picture!
LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Nguyen Thai Thach
Save this picture!
LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Image 24 of 26
Plan - 5th and Roof Floor
Save this picture!
LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Interior Photography, Glass, Bathroom
© Nguyen Thai Thach

The arrangement of atrium spaces not only helps the house to be airy all year round but also helps parents to notice and observe the activities of their children in different spaces. The arrangement of an open library on the 3rd floor, as the center of the house surrounded by individual bedrooms, enhances the interaction between everyone in the family.

Save this picture!
LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nguyen Thai Thach
Save this picture!
LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Image 25 of 26
Diagram

Choosing to build and finish the interior with familiar available materials and reasonable prices, combining the light color of white and light wood to create a pleasant, open feeling is the unified orientation during the design process.

Save this picture!
LHL House / DaoHo Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nguyen Thai Thach

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DaoHo Studio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "LHL House / DaoHo Studio" 01 Feb 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995752/lhl-house-daoho-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags