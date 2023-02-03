Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura

+ 23

Hangar, Museum • Brazil Architects: Nola Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 1883 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Pablo Casals Aguirre

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Docol , Esquadrias Lohn , Estofaria Conrado , Kingspan Isoste , Lumino Iluminações , Marcenaria São Marcos , Marmoraria Mosaiko , Mov , Saccaro , Serralheria Hardt , Serralheria Victor

Wood Structure : Ita Construtora

Construction : Trapp Ferreira

Country : Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The Hangar was designed in 2020 to house a collection of historic planes from the 30s to 70s. The clients, who visited historic hangars in other countries, requested a building that resembled the old hangars, which were built in wood structures with galvanized tiles.

The land where the project is built has specific legislation, with a limitation on the total built area and the maximum height of the building.

The climatic conditions of the area are challenging, as it suffers from strong winds from cold fronts and cyclones, and the program requirements called for a free total opening of the gate of 38,7 meters. To solve these challenges, laminated eucalyptus wood arches were supported on concrete side pillars that raised the ceiling height at the ends, thus allowing a free span of 50 meters and a curved roof with full use of the internal area and a mezzanine. This free span is among the biggest in the world ever built on wood.

On the ground floor, we have, in addition to the aircraft garage, a tunnel that connects the previously existing hangar to the new one, a bar, a service area, a playroom, and a car garage. The museum is located in the mezzanine, with a collection of magazines, books, and objects that tell the story of aviation, not to mention the records of each aircraft that is part of the collection.

It is possible that this hangar, structured by a wooden roof with a free span of 50 meters, is considered a landmark for wooden construction in Brazil. With a unique architectural project, elevated structural challenge and faithful to the project execution of work, the Museum Hangar tells the story of world aviation through the preservation and maintenance of each item that composes its collection.