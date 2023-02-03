Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura

Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura

Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, BeamHangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Lighting, BeamHangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, ChairHangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BeamHangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Hangar, Museum
Brazil
  • Architects: Nola Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1883
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Pablo Casals Aguirre
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Docol, Esquadrias Lohn, Estofaria Conrado, Kingspan Isoste, Lumino Iluminações, Marcenaria São Marcos, Marmoraria Mosaiko, Mov, Saccaro, Serralheria Hardt, Serralheria Victor
  • Wood Structure : Ita Construtora
  • Construction : Trapp Ferreira
  • Country : Brazil
Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Text description provided by the architects. The Hangar was designed in 2020 to house a collection of historic planes from the 30s to 70s. The clients, who visited historic hangars in other countries, requested a building that resembled the old hangars, which were built in wood structures with galvanized tiles. 

Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The land where the project is built has specific legislation, with a limitation on the total built area and the maximum height of the building. 

Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Beam
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Chair
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

The climatic conditions of the area are challenging, as it suffers from strong winds from cold fronts and cyclones, and the program requirements called for a free total opening of the gate of 38,7 meters. To solve these challenges, laminated eucalyptus wood arches were supported on concrete side pillars that raised the ceiling height at the ends, thus allowing a free span of 50 meters and a curved roof with full use of the internal area and a mezzanine.  This free span is among the biggest in the world ever built on wood. 

Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Beam
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Image 21 of 28
Ground floor plan
Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

On the ground floor, we have, in addition to the aircraft garage, a tunnel that connects the previously existing hangar to the new one, a bar, a service area, a playroom, and a car garage. The museum is located in the mezzanine, with a collection of magazines, books, and objects that tell the story of aviation, not to mention the records of each aircraft that is part of the collection. 

Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Lighting, Beam
© Pablo Casals Aguirre
Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Image 26 of 28
Sections
Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

It is possible that this hangar, structured by a wooden roof with a free span of 50 meters, is considered a landmark for wooden construction in Brazil. With a unique architectural project, elevated structural challenge and faithful to the project execution of work, the Museum Hangar tells the story of world aviation through the preservation and maintenance of each item that composes its collection.

Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Pablo Casals Aguirre

Cite: "Hangar Museum / Nola Arquitetura" [Hangar Museu / Nola Arquitetura] 03 Feb 2023. ArchDaily.

