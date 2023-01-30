Submit a Project Advertise
World
Wiik House / DTR_studio

Wiik House / DTR_studio

Wiik House / DTR_studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade

Estepona, Spain
  Architects: DTR_studio
  Area: 534
© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Facade
© Juanan Barros

Text description provided by the architects. The Wiik family contacted us in 2017, with the sole reference of having seen our work published on the internet, to find them a plot in Estepona’s downtown and to design a house there. It would be a second residence, they live in Oslo but would try to spend long seasons on the Costa del Sol.  Starting from a very similar way of understanding architecture and even life, they fully trusted us

© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juanan Barros
© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Interior Photography
© Juanan Barros

The plot we found had a U shape, leaving an existing house in the middle, and forming two independent facades facing the same street. This allowed us to divide the housing program into two well-differentiated units: the main house on one side and a guest apartment on the other.

© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Image 31 of 39
© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Image 32 of 39

The street to which both facades open has no interest, so the facades are proposed that integrate into the environment, without standing out, giving all the prominence to the interior.

© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Interior Photography, Windows
© Juanan Barros

The project is organized around the interior patios and the roof.  It is a project, inspired by Arab architecture, that needs to be lived, inhabited, and walked.  The use of light, water, and vegetation will be the tools that give meaning to the project.

© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Interior Photography, Sofa, Table
© Juanan Barros
© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Juanan Barros
© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Image 36 of 39

Blurring the limits between the inside and the outside, taking advantage of the mild climate of the Costa del Sol, and reaffirming the commitment to Mediterranean vernacular architecture, will be the axes of the intervention.

© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Juanan Barros
© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Handrail
© Juanan Barros

On the other hand, different strategies will be established to use natural light: patios, stairs-skylights, and double heights... Any excuse is a good one to tame light and turn it into the true protagonist of the project.  The house will break down depending on the orientation to allow passage of sunlight depending on the direction.

© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam, Bedroom
© Juanan Barros
© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Sink, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Juanan Barros

 The materiality of the project tries to use “sincere finishing”: polished concrete floors that give continuity to all areas, wood paneling taking advantage of the large storage lines, the use of terracotta as a differentiating element, and the ceiling as a fifth façade.

© Juanan Barros
Wiik House / DTR_studio - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Juanan Barros

Project gallery

