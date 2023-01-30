Submit a Project Advertise
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023
Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio

Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio

Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair, CourtyardBoobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, BeamBoobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Interior Photography, BeamBoobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamBoobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop
Nakhon Sawan, Thailand
  • Artist & Graphic Designer : Kanissorn Khodsook
  • Interpreter : Wijittra Sateinbaramee
  • City : Nakhon Sawan
  • Country : Thailand
Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Chamaiphorn Lamaiphan & Santi Aramwibul

Text description provided by the architects. As I am interested in Thai vernacular architecture that usually features a wooden structure, such as the Thai house and barn. I would like to preserve local memory and culture by complementing each other functionally and environmentally. “Boonbun Pocket” is the witness of a past era and living examples of specific constructive techniques, styles, and materials from other times, especially a wooden structure, in which the owner also has a passion for the reuse of wood material in building. Maintaining them is therefore essential in making local communities feel a sense of belonging and shared history, especially if the building is a meeting place in itself and a wide range of activities.

Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Chamaiphorn Lamaiphan & Santi Aramwibul
Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Image 24 of 25
Diagram
Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Interior Photography, Beam
© Chamaiphorn Lamaiphan & Santi Aramwibul
Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Image 18 of 25
Plan - Ground Floor
Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Interior Photography, Garden
© Chamaiphorn Lamaiphan & Santi Aramwibul

The project is the bakery café where two private properties, area 10x10m. I have to realize the public and the private, minimize the impact of the new building on its surroundings in terms of shadows and privacy. So, it is elevated from the natural ground level of the site. To make the fluid and flexible activities and circulations are placed in the space with natural air in between. As a limited area of a small building, I designed the building without cantilevers. In total there are 3 areas of the welcome hall, baking kitchen, and living room. The specified range of floors and walls by the wood sheet which size “1 sok” (50-60cm.) to function as a seat, shelf, or counter bar. Moreover, it was essential to choose sizes and different types of wooden structures.

Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Chamaiphorn Lamaiphan & Santi Aramwibul

T surrounding buildings as the detail below:

  • The span of the column is 3x3 m. (width x length)
  • Cantilever 1.5 m.
  • Slab 6x6 m. (width x length)

The technique for the wall structure, placing a window between split walls size 0.5x1.0 m. (width x length) with mixed scrap wood. In addition, most wood has already been used once before. Wood becomes stronger with less moisture in it. This is part of sustainable architecture through material efficiency.

Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Chamaiphorn Lamaiphan & Santi Aramwibul
Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Image 25 of 25
Diagram
Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Interior Photography
© Chamaiphorn Lamaiphan & Santi Aramwibul

Boonbun Pocket is carefully crafted to express a sense of simple vernacular architecture by both designing a multi-function space and a multi-activity area. Meanwhile, a proportion of a building determined the perception such as elevation, fenestration, building approach, and coordination with woodworkers about the reuse of wood.

Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair, Courtyard
© Chamaiphorn Lamaiphan & Santi Aramwibul

Project location

Address:Nakhon Sawan, Mueang Nakhon Sawan District, Nakhon Sawan, Thailand

CUP.Scale Studio
Cite: "Boobun Pocket Café / CUP.Scale Studio" 30 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995657/boobun-pocket-cafe-cup-scale-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

