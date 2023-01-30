Submit a Project Advertise
World
Jardins de la Gradelle Apartments / LRS Architectes

Apartments
Cologny, Switzerland
  • Responsible Partner : Rolf Seiler, Laurent Lin
  • Project Manager : Boris Pflugfelder
  • Architect : Guillaume Boussemart, Wesley Murith, Amaëlle Vuagniaux, Yafiza Zorro, Alexandre Berset, Yony Santos, Xavier Perrinjaquet, Ana Isabel Pinheiro
  • Technical Architect : Alexandre Lobo
  • City : Cologny
  • Country : Switzerland
Jardins de la Gradelle Apartments / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography
© LRS architectes

Text description provided by the architects. The project proposes a contemporary interpretation of the garden city, combining a human, landscape-oriented scale with the notion of density and rationality. Three structured towers of varying heights are set in the center of a large garden. Through this strategy, the project presents an organic volumetric response to the park.

Jardins de la Gradelle Apartments / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© LRS architectes
Jardins de la Gradelle Apartments / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© LRS architectes

It incorporates it into a heterogeneous existing architectural context consisting of ten-story housing developments to the southeast and semi-detached homes to the west. As the plan's centerpiece, the park project is the result of a competition won by the firm Vulcan, which proposed maximal use of the plot through a peripheral loop promenade for its residents.

Jardins de la Gradelle Apartments / LRS Architectes - Image 14 of 19
Plan - Site
Jardins de la Gradelle Apartments / LRS Architectes - Image 16 of 19
Plan

By analogy, each apartment is designed as an interior landscape, with living areas spaciously structured around a loggia set at the corners of the plan. Particular attention is paid to exterior extensions in the form of walkway balconies, allowing residents to circulate and occupy the outside space. At corners, a fold in the balcony that alternates from one floor to the next substantially enhances the balconies’ use value and rate of sunshine, helping create an organic, playful perception of the ensemble.

Jardins de la Gradelle Apartments / LRS Architectes - Interior Photography, Windows
© LRS architectes

Seeking a residential style, the façades use a contrasting language of expressive slabs of whitewashed prefabricated concrete, combined with a darker anodized aluminum façade set further back. The crossed balustrade rails create a play on light that changes according to the interior and exterior perspectives, highlighting the folded geometry of the three towers.

Jardins de la Gradelle Apartments / LRS Architectes - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© LRS architectes

Top #Tags