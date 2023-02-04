Submit a Project Advertise
World
PWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture

PWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam, WindowsPWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, BeamPWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, ChairPWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, BeamPWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Office Buildings
Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg
  • Architects: Moreno Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Christophe Bustin
  • Lead Architects : Yannick Adam
PWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Dining room, Beam, Windows
© Christophe Bustin

Text description provided by the architects. PwC is rethinking its workspaces by opening a new satellite office in Mondorf-les-Bains on the site of the spa center. Programs - Architecture. The space provided, with a surface area of 400m2, is located in the attic of the "Aal Thermen" building. It can accommodate a maximum of sixty employees, who will be able to benefit from all the site's infrastructures.

PWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Christophe Bustin

These 400m2 are split into two identical floors connected by a footbridge. The concrete envelope of the entire structure has been preserved to maintain the character of the building and to create a friendly and youthful office space.

PWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Christophe Bustin
PWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Christophe Bustin
PWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - Image 16 of 19
Plan

The first plateau presents the collaborative area, with structuring elements such as the steps at the entrance, which enable informal meetings and presentations in larger groups. In the center, "the kitchen" offers a place for exchanges around its island. The second plateau serves as a space for individual work and concentration. It offers several kinds of seats to make work and meetings a little more convivial.

PWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Beam
© Christophe Bustin
PWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Christophe Bustin

The layout of this area ends with four closed stalls. This "work café" atmosphere is reinforced by exposed techniques and light natural wood joinery. Sustainability - Materiality. The building meets the circular criteria as much as possible and is a model in terms of simplicity by minimizing the use of materials.  All the techniques remain visible in the ceiling, giving the interiors a manufacturing aspect.

PWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Christophe Bustin

Project location

Address:Mondorf-les-Bains, Luxembourg

Moreno Architecture
