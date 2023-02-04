PWC Mondorf / Moreno Architecture

+ 14

Text description provided by the architects. PwC is rethinking its workspaces by opening a new satellite office in Mondorf-les-Bains on the site of the spa center. Programs - Architecture. The space provided, with a surface area of 400m2, is located in the attic of the "Aal Thermen" building. It can accommodate a maximum of sixty employees, who will be able to benefit from all the site's infrastructures.

These 400m2 are split into two identical floors connected by a footbridge. The concrete envelope of the entire structure has been preserved to maintain the character of the building and to create a friendly and youthful office space.

The first plateau presents the collaborative area, with structuring elements such as the steps at the entrance, which enable informal meetings and presentations in larger groups. In the center, "the kitchen" offers a place for exchanges around its island. The second plateau serves as a space for individual work and concentration. It offers several kinds of seats to make work and meetings a little more convivial.

The layout of this area ends with four closed stalls. This "work café" atmosphere is reinforced by exposed techniques and light natural wood joinery. Sustainability - Materiality. The building meets the circular criteria as much as possible and is a model in terms of simplicity by minimizing the use of materials. All the techniques remain visible in the ceiling, giving the interiors a manufacturing aspect.