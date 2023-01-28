Nakamura House / Fausto Terán + Toro

+ 21

Hotels • Architects: Fausto Terán, Toro

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 361 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2021

Photographs Photographs : Jaime Navarro

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : CASTEL , Cemex , Comex , Polyform

Architects In Charge : Fausto Terán

Design Team : Andrea Santibañez

Textile Design : Atzin Hernandez

Clients : JapoNeza retreat

Engineering : Joaquin Su Machado, Cookie García

Landscape : Constantino Saenus, Patricia Quintanilla

Consultants : Yoshi Fukumori, Edgar Navarrete S.

Collaborators : Samantha Su, Joaquin Su, Gimena Lara,

Mural Artist : Carlos Segovia

Operations : Daniela De la Garza, Edgar Alcazar

PR : Kimi Ishiwara

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Nakamura by Japoneza Retreat is a retirement home located just two hours from Mexico City at the foot of the Atlangatepec Lagoon. Inspired by the samurai culture and the practices of sumo and jiu-jitsu, Nakamura is a simple, contemplative architectural concept where you can experience unparalleled moments of relaxation and rest.

Its concept seeks the mixture of ancient Japanese architecture and the identity of Mexican nature. The aesthetic is based on the heyas or stables where Sumo wrestlers grew up and where other forms of martial art were born, making a composition between Japanese minimalism and the warmth of objects created with wood and leather by Mexican artisan hands seeking in their brutalism and expression space. In the architecture of Fausto Terán, the search for him as a martial artist in spaces for contemplation that can be transformed into places of training is notable; specifically in Jiujitsu and the notable influence of the Dojos during his stay in Japan and Korea where he had Jiujitsu schools called BUJUTSU. Nakamura has 2 murals on the front made by Carlos Segovia that represent the parallels between Mexico and Japan and represents the guardians in this retirement home.

Nakamura is made up of 4 rooms on two levels, of which two have views of the lagoon and sunrise, and the other two have views of the sunset and mountains. On the ground floor are the bathrooms with a concrete tub and Tzalam wood, a fireplace, a terrace, a living room, and a tatami space in the center of the house with leather Ottoman cushions that invite guests to enjoy moments of conviviality. with elegance and simplicity. This ancient oasis is divided from the other house, Japoneza Retreat, by a 13-meter-long heated concrete pool, available for guests to swim and relax amid natural landscapes during the day, or surrounded by warm lights at night.

At Casa Nakamura time flows in complete tranquility, perfect for taking a break from the city chaos, and getting away from tumults, stress, pollution, and Covid. A place created to fight personal anxiety and force you to sit on the floor generating dirt. Due to its concrete structure and wooden beams, it gives the impression of being a Japanese fortress on the outside and inside it becomes a warm and harmonious space surrounded by peace, with smells of incense, wood, firewood, fireplace, and lavender. In this retirement home, you can enjoy a full connection with nature in the middle of mountainous landscapes and with all the luxury comforts. Ideal to take a few days of rest, contemplation, and serenity. Another key concept has been “Shinrin-Yoku”, a Japanese practice that consists of taking a walk in nature with the aim of improving health, well-being, and happiness. We will find horses, donkeys, dogs, and wildlife from hawks, rabbits, roadrunners, coyotes to rattlesnakes.