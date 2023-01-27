Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. Austria
  5. Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst

Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst

Save
Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst

Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSocial Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSocial Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsSocial Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSocial Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Social Housing, Residential
Wien, Austria
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer / O&O Baukunst

Text description provided by the architects. A multi-story loggia building is being erected between the park and the city to create social housing spaces.

Save this picture!
Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© David Schreyer / O&O Baukunst
Save this picture!
Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst - Image 10 of 19
Plan - Ground floor

With only minimal intervention the building is being converted from a faceless Modernism to the classic Viennese architectural tradition.

Save this picture!
Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer / O&O Baukunst
Save this picture!
Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer / O&O Baukunst

Despite its urban location, the grounds of the former barracks have a spacious green area with a rich stand of trees.

Save this picture!
Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst - Exterior Photography
© David Schreyer / O&O Baukunst

This serves as the starting point for the architectural design, with generous, light-filled structures that pay special attention to the transitions from inside to outside.

Save this picture!
Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© David Schreyer / O&O Baukunst

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Leyserstrasse 4, 1140 Vienna, Austria

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
O&O Baukunst
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingBuildingsResidentialAustria

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingBuildingsResidentialAustria
Cite: "Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst" 27 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995540/social-housing-at-leyserstrasse-vienna-o-and-o-baukunst> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags