Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst

Collaborating Architects : Gangoly Kristiner Architects

Program : Social housing

City : Wien

Country : Austria

Text description provided by the architects. A multi-story loggia building is being erected between the park and the city to create social housing spaces.

With only minimal intervention the building is being converted from a faceless Modernism to the classic Viennese architectural tradition.

Despite its urban location, the grounds of the former barracks have a spacious green area with a rich stand of trees.

This serves as the starting point for the architectural design, with generous, light-filled structures that pay special attention to the transitions from inside to outside.