Social Housing at Leyserstrasse Vienna / O&O Baukunst

•
Wien, Austria
-
Architects: O&O Baukunst
- Area : 11350 m²
- Year : 2021
-
Photographs :David Schreyer / O&O Baukunst
-
Lead Architects : Markus Penell, O&O Baukunst
More SpecsLess Specs
- Collaborating Architects : Gangoly Kristiner Architects
- Program : Social housing
- City : Wien
- Country : Austria
Text description provided by the architects. A multi-story loggia building is being erected between the park and the city to create social housing spaces.
With only minimal intervention the building is being converted from a faceless Modernism to the classic Viennese architectural tradition.
Despite its urban location, the grounds of the former barracks have a spacious green area with a rich stand of trees.
This serves as the starting point for the architectural design, with generous, light-filled structures that pay special attention to the transitions from inside to outside.