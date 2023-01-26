Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects

+ 29

Co Authors : Nicol Gale, Kateřina Kunzová

Program / Use / Building Function : Apartment Building

Area Building 01 : 1132 m²

Area Building 02 : 1110 m²

Technical Installations : TPS projekt

Statics : Huryta

Fire Safety : Zdeňka Maggio

City : Bělá pod Pradědem

Country : Czech Republic

Text description provided by the architects. The contemporary, almost minimalist simple concept of the buildings is a freestyle transcription of the traditional morphology of the original architecture of Jeseniky. The classic gable roof completes the basic mass on the rectangular foundations. Both buildings are completely clad with a typical material of local origin – larch shingles in the natural design.

The loggias form a contrast to the „soft“, unplanned larch cladding of the main mass of the house, which will darken over time. The crystalline shine of the colored glass mosaic, together with the strictly square windows of the same frame color, define the character of the buildings.

The residential parts are designed as sand-lime brick walls with reinforced concrete monolithic ceilings, and the roof is a wooden gable construction. The building stands on a strip foundation.

The design relies on traditional materials – the wooden cladding of larch shingles from the local forest, which is a free paraphrase of the facades of local barns, and gabels of residential buildings. Colored loggias are set in contrast to the naturally greying cladding, adding a colorful accent and vibrancy to the buildings.

The building has been designed to be as self-sufficient as possible in respect of the mountain environment – the only supplied utility is power. Heating is based on a groundwater heat pump, common areas are equipped with air recuperation, water comes from its own well with water-supplying equipment, and wastewater will be disposed to a domestic sewage treatment plant with cleaned water absorption to the ground.