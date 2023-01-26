Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Czech Republic
  5. Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects

Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects

Save
Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects

Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsApartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Exterior PhotographyApartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeApartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Interior Photography, StairsApartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Apartments, Sustainability
Bělá pod Pradědem, Czech Republic
  • Architects: CL3 Architects
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2020
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Tomáš Slavík
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Kubeso, Matrix, Velux, Vladimír Hlobil
  • Lead Architects : Roman Gale, David Bureš, Radek Pasterný
  • Lighting : ATEH lighting
  • Co Authors : Nicol Gale, Kateřina Kunzová
  • Program / Use / Building Function : Apartment Building
  • Area Building 01 : 1132 m²
  • Area Building 02 : 1110 m²
  • Technical Installations : TPS projekt
  • Statics : Huryta
  • Fire Safety : Zdeňka Maggio
  • City : Bělá pod Pradědem
  • Country : Czech Republic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Tomáš Slavík

Text description provided by the architects. The contemporary, almost minimalist simple concept of the buildings is a freestyle transcription of the traditional morphology of the original architecture of Jeseniky. The classic gable roof completes the basic mass on the rectangular foundations. Both buildings are completely clad with a typical material of local origin – larch shingles in the natural design.

Save this picture!
Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tomáš Slavík
Save this picture!
Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Image 23 of 34
Plan - Site

The loggias form a contrast to the „soft“, unplanned larch cladding of the main mass of the house, which will darken over time. The crystalline shine of the colored glass mosaic, together with the strictly square windows of the same frame color, define the character of the buildings.

Save this picture!
Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tomáš Slavík
Save this picture!
Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Tomáš Slavík

The residential parts are designed as sand-lime brick walls with reinforced concrete monolithic ceilings, and the roof is a wooden gable construction. The building stands on a strip foundation.

Save this picture!
Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Tomáš Slavík
Save this picture!
Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Tomáš Slavík

The design relies on traditional materials – the wooden cladding of larch shingles from the local forest, which is a free paraphrase of the facades of local barns, and gabels of residential buildings. Colored loggias are set in contrast to the naturally greying cladding, adding a colorful accent and vibrancy to the buildings.

Save this picture!
Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Exterior Photography
© Tomáš Slavík
Save this picture!
Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Image 25 of 34
Plan - Ground floor

The building has been designed to be as self-sufficient as possible in respect of the mountain environment – the only supplied utility is power. Heating is based on a groundwater heat pump, common areas are equipped with air recuperation, water comes from its own well with water-supplying equipment, and wastewater will be disposed to a domestic sewage treatment plant with cleaned water absorption to the ground.

Save this picture!
Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tomáš Slavík

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Filipovice 534, 79001 Bělá pod Pradědem – Filipovice, Czech Republic

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
CL3 Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsSustainabilityCzech Republic
Cite: "Apartments Filipovice / CL3 Architects" 26 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995478/apartments-filipovice-cl3-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags