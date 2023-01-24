EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL

-
Architects: (ab)NORMAL
- Area : 110 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Mattia Inselvini
-
Manufacturers : Euro Mas srl
- Design And Coordination : Davide Masserini, Luigi Savio Mattia Inselvini
- Installation : Con.All. Di Conte Giuseppe S.R.L.
- Program / Use / Building Function : Pavilion
- City : Verona
- Country : Italy
Text description provided by the architects. EU-02X is a simple circular pavilion enclosing a space of 100 sqm with a conical canopy.
Three marble blocks, of 20-27 tons each, act both as vertical support for the canopy as well as material samples, showcasing three different kinds of stone: Botticino, Arabescato, and Breccia. Underneath the roof, a landscape of squarish stones offers places for sitting and relaxing.
The project aims at reinterpreting the canonical pavilion typology usually seen at marble fairs: instead of approaching the design by having a canopy held by simple pillars, the marble blocks become the structure; playing with the dimensions and forms also allows us to explore the veins and textures of the materials under different lights and perceptions.
EU-02X is a project commissioned by Euro Mas Srl and presented during Marmomac 2022.