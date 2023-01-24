Submit a Project Advertise
  5. EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL

EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL - Interior Photography, Facade, Column

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Pavilion
Verona, Italy
  • Architects: (ab)NORMAL
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  110
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Mattia Inselvini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Euro Mas srl
EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL - Interior Photography, Facade, Column
© Mattia Inselvini

Text description provided by the architects. EU-02X is a simple circular pavilion enclosing a space of 100 sqm with a conical canopy. 

EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL - Interior Photography, Column
© Mattia Inselvini
EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL - Interior Photography, Column
© Mattia Inselvini

Three marble blocks, of 20-27 tons each, act both as vertical support for the canopy as well as material samples, showcasing three different kinds of stone: Botticino, Arabescato, and Breccia. Underneath the roof, a landscape of squarish stones offers places for sitting and relaxing.

EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL - Image 11 of 12
Axonometry

The project aims at reinterpreting the canonical pavilion typology usually seen at marble fairs: instead of approaching the design by having a canopy held by simple pillars, the marble blocks become the structure; playing with the dimensions and forms also allows us to explore the veins and textures of the materials under different lights and perceptions.

EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL - Interior Photography
© Mattia Inselvini
EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL - Interior Photography
© Mattia Inselvini
EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL - Image 12 of 12
Exploded axonometry

EU-02X is a project commissioned by Euro Mas Srl and presented during Marmomac 2022.

EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL - Image 8 of 12

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Verona, Italy

(ab)NORMAL
Materials

WoodSteelStone

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionItaly

WoodSteelStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionItaly
Cite: "EU-02X Pavilion / (ab)NORMAL" 24 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995385/eu-02x-pavilion-ab-normal> ISSN 0719-8884

