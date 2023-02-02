Historical Archive of Cologne: How Terrazzo Floors Contribute to a Warm and Inviting Ambiance

Selecting materials for an architectural project is an art form in itself. From the ruggedness of stone to the transparency of glass, materials and their unique qualities can set the tone, influence the mood and define the atmosphere of any interior. They have the power to transform a cold, sterile room into a warm and inviting sanctuary or a modern and sleek environment. Functionality and comfort are also closely tied to material selection; for example, durable, low-maintenance materials like terrazzo are an ideal choice for high-traffic areas, while the softness of carpet or fabric can provide a sense of coziness in hospitality settings.

To craft a space that is not just visually striking, but also functional, comfortable and ideally sustainable, design professionals must choose materials carefully, taking into account their visual appeal, emotional impact and physical properties. The Historical Archive of Cologne, designed by Germany-based architecture firm Waechter + Waechter Architekten, is a prime example. Understanding the importance of materiality, the team was able to fulfill the vision of a practical building that meets its programmatic needs efficiently, yet still creates a warm and inviting ambiance for users. We spoke with the architects behind the design to gain more insight into how the material choices, particularly the terrazzo floors, contribute to this desired atmosphere.

Located in Cologne, Germany, the building houses both the Historical Archive and the Rhenish Picture Library, standing in an inner green belt in that links the suburbs with the historic center. While enhancing the idea of openness, knowledge exchange and interaction with the city, the new project serves its main purpose: to safeguard and conserve archival documents. The documents are kept in a compact, windowless structure that is hugged protectively by a three-storey, glass-plated ring building –which includes workshops, laboratories, workrooms, exhibition rooms, an open-access library and other public areas. Cut between the two volumes, variously sized inner courtyards provide constant daylight and views.

In the architects’ own words, the mission was for visitors and staff to feel comfortable in the building: “The interiors are designed so that people feel invited to visit exhibitions and events or to use the reading room for concentrated work in a quiet atmosphere.” Each material, therefore, was selected with that principle in mind. “We paid particular attention to ensuring that the materials were as simple and natural in origin as possible and harmonized well with each other.” The dark bronze façade changes color depending on the time of day or the viewer’s position and is reminiscent of the archive’s function as an institution. Meanwhile, the interior features a light-colored material palette that adds to a welcoming ambiance. This includes white oiled Douglas fir that lines both the exhibition room on the ground floor and the reading room on the upper floor –naturally, the wood gives an inviting, cheerful and pleasantly calm appearance.

An efficient flooring system with a classic terrazzo look

The floors, for their part, use Pandomo Terrazzo, which is more efficient and faster to install than traditional terrazzo, but still evokes its timeless beauty and unique character. The material uses the Pandomo PW white cement binder with marble aggregate Bianco Zandobbio, a binding matrix employed for the production of cementitious, quickly usable floors with a terrazzo look. In soft, neutral hues, the flooring system offers all of the advantages of classic terrazzo floors: elegance, durability, longevity, versatility and low maintenance. This way, the rediscovery of terrazzo –used in its modern form since the mid-15th century– is reinforced with innovation throughout the Historical Archive of Cologne. Pandomo Terrazzo had proven to be a successful material for the building’s architects in the past, so incorporating it early on into the design became a natural choice.

In addition to the Douglas fir plank flooring for the public areas, the terrazzo flooring for workshops and access areas was decided on very early on because we had already had a very good experience with it in other projects. The exact composition of the natural stone aggregate was then developed on site using various samples. – Waechter + Waechter Architekten

By carefully selecting the ground stone aggregate, the design team was able to create a subtle color connection between the Douglas fir and the bronze without replicating either of the other two materials. And with the low number of joints and matt surface of the terrazzo, the result is a “very calm effect that forms a beautiful background for what is happening in the rooms.”

But beyond aesthetics and comfort, the floors had to meet a number of criteria that are crucial in public and heavily trafficked buildings of this scale and nature. As the architects explain, “For use as an archive building, the floor must meet high hygienic requirements, be able to bear high loads and be as jointless as possible.” Terrazzo checks all the boxes. Apart from its well-known strength and durability, its non-porous quality makes it easy to clean and resistant to the growth of bacteria, making it one of the most hygienic flooring materials available.

Terrazzo floors are very durable, both functionally and aesthetically: even after the building has hopefully been in use for a long time, the floor should still meet the high technical requirements and be timelessly beautiful. – Waechter + Waechter Architekten

Blending seamlessly with the other materials, the terrazzo floors contribute to a pleasant, warm, light-filled and nature-inspired atmosphere that invites users in and improves their overall experience –all while meeting a series of functional requirements related to the building’s program. Pandomo Terrazzo hence proved to be a wise choice in achieving the architects’ original creative mission.

