Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Store
  4. United States
  5. Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design

Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design

Save
Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design

Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Door, Chair, Windows, ColumnLonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Brick, BeamLonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Interior PhotographyLonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, FacadeLonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store, Showroom
Los Angeles, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Door, Chair, Windows, Column
© Rory Gardiner

Text description provided by the architects. Since 2003, Lonely has been crafting and creating with love. Offering lingerie, womenswear, swimwear, and lifestyle products that are made for exploration and enjoyment, Lonely’s unique palette creates products that are artistic expressions for customers to discover themselves as the muse.

Save this picture!
Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Facade
© Rory Gardiner

With two existing retail touchpoints in Auckland and Wellington, New Zealand, Lonely Melrose is the brand’s first international flagship, located on Melrose Avenue in West Hollywood. Lonely boutiques aim to be calm sanctuary-like spaces, designed for customers to relax in and experience a zone of self-love and honor, where collections can be intimately experienced with guidance from brand hosts.

Save this picture!
Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rory Gardiner
Save this picture!
Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Image 10 of 11
Plan
Save this picture!
Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Brick, Beam
© Rory Gardiner

Knight Associates, in collaboration with Lara Hoad Architecture & Design, undertook an extensive design and permitting process, with the City of West Hollywood, to refurbish both the main retail space and store-front and to reconfigure and modernize the former gallery into a contemporary and inviting showroom. The Melrose boutique is a place for customers to interact and buy products on both an analog and digital level. Forward-thinking with regard to digital integration but primarily service-focused.

Save this picture!
Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Interior Photography
© Rory Gardiner

The design direction of the space references a dialogue between hard and soft surfaces – between confidence and intimacy. The Melrose space makes a departure from the cool modern delineation of the previous Auckland and Wellington stores with a soft and enveloping interior. Materials and textures are muted yet tactile – a palette of Douglas Fir, aged brass, pitted plaster, and stained Elm continue the brand themes of raw sophistication, honesty, and simplicity. The space aims to say something romantic but with a modern vocabulary.

Save this picture!
Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Image 11 of 11
Elevation
Save this picture!
Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Column
© Rory Gardiner

Through calm and confident forms, the interior design keeps service and customer experience at its heart; large operable joinery provides the ability to experience the brand and accessory collections as an inviting open-plan showroom experience or subtly delineated for more intimate private consultations and fittings. Storage is discreetly addressed through freestanding vintage furniture in the main retail spaces and administrative and stock fulfillment areas are positioned at the rear of the store. The newly constructed façade joinery, finished in cathedral glass, filters natural light and presents an adumbrated view of the interior, furthering discretion for customers.

The Lonely boutiques speak strongly about layers of intimacy; a space that focuses on the customer, their experience, and the process of buying lingerie remained essential.

Save this picture!
Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design - Interior Photography, Beam
© Rory Gardiner

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:8373 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069, United States

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Knight Associates
Office
Lara Hoad Architecture & Design
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreShowroomUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreShowroomUnited States
Cite: "Lonely Melrose Store / Knight Associates + Lara Hoad Architecture & Design" 23 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995355/lonely-melrose-store-knight-associates-plus-lara-hoad-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags