Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura

Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenCafé Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeCafé Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, BeamCafé Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Arch, Courtyard

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Jericoacoara, Brazil
  • Architects: Tadu Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  44993 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Felipe Petrovsky
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Alumiar Design, Artes da Terra, CoisasDcasa, Pedras Mundial
  • Lead Architects : João Duayer
  • Briefing And Concept : João Duayer
  • 3 D Modeling : João Duayer
  • Development And Detailing Of The Interior Project : Clarissa Paes
  • Development And Detailing Of The Architectural Project : Diego Curcio
  • Landscaping Project Development : Felipe Nassar
  • Work Monitoring : Felipe Nassar
  • Work Execution : Ares Construtora
  • Work Management : Magalo Hotelaria
  • Execution Of Roofing And Rustic To Intelligent Structures : Carpinteria Madeir
  • Execution Of Landscaping : Jardim Beijo Na Flor
  • Hvac Project : Torus Engenharia
  • Lighting Project : Tadu Arquitetura
  • Program : Hotel
  • City : Jericoacoara
  • Country : Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Felipe Petrovsky

Text description provided by the architects. Inspiration, methodologies, and finishes came from Brazilian northeastern coast constructions. The project focused on renovating the leisure area and increasing the number of bedrooms. All original suites were renovated, with an adaptation of bathrooms, furniture, frames, and roof.

Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden, Forest
© Felipe Petrovsky
Landscape
Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Felipe Petrovsky

Wood was the main constructive element, complemented by the light tones of the walls and the variations between sand and earth tones present on the Cariri stone floor, for example.

Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Felipe Petrovsky
Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Felipe Petrovsky
Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Felipe Petrovsky

From the reception, the guests head to the hotel's bar, strategically positioned in a covered central lounge supporting numerous activities that take place throughout the day, from breakfast to customer service in the pool area, where sun loungers, armchairs, sofas, and pergolas are available. The curved pool, on two levels, is divided between full sun and shade. Water is pumped from the upper level to the lower part, producing a flowing waterfall.

Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Beam
© Felipe Petrovsky
Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Felipe Petrovsky

In addition to the common areas, the hotel has thirty-three rooms divided into two sectors. Part of the housing units is located facing the pool, with private balconies that guarantee direct access to the water, enabling a more interactive experience for the guest. The other accommodations are spread over two floors along the garden, where a central path branches out to give access to verandas surrounded by tropical species.

Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Felipe Petrovsky

The hotel is part of the Café Jeri complex, a relevant establishment in the city's entertainment scene. With the purpose of attracting party enthusiasts, the hotel offers exclusive access to the rooftop, where events start before sunset. Two linear bars serve the public on the track while food and drink services are offered to customers who occupy the Vip area.

Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Arch, Courtyard
© Felipe Petrovsky

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Jericoacoara, Jijoca de Jericoacoara - State of Ceará, Brazil

Tadu Arquitetura
Wood

Cite: "Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura" [Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura] 30 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995329/cafe-jeri-hotel-tadu-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

