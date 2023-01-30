Café Jeri Hotel / Tadu Arquitetura

+ 18

Hotels • Jericoacoara, Brazil Architects: Tadu Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 44993 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : Felipe Petrovsky

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Alumiar Design , Artes da Terra , CoisasDcasa , Pedras Mundial

Lead Architects : João Duayer

Briefing And Concept : João Duayer

3 D Modeling : João Duayer

Development And Detailing Of The Interior Project : Clarissa Paes

Development And Detailing Of The Architectural Project : Diego Curcio

Landscaping Project Development : Felipe Nassar

Work Monitoring : Felipe Nassar

Work Execution : Ares Construtora

Work Management : Magalo Hotelaria

Execution Of Roofing And Rustic To Intelligent Structures : Carpinteria Madeir

Execution Of Landscaping : Jardim Beijo Na Flor

Hvac Project : Torus Engenharia

Lighting Project : Tadu Arquitetura

Program : Hotel

City : Jericoacoara

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Inspiration, methodologies, and finishes came from Brazilian northeastern coast constructions. The project focused on renovating the leisure area and increasing the number of bedrooms. All original suites were renovated, with an adaptation of bathrooms, furniture, frames, and roof.

Wood was the main constructive element, complemented by the light tones of the walls and the variations between sand and earth tones present on the Cariri stone floor, for example.

From the reception, the guests head to the hotel's bar, strategically positioned in a covered central lounge supporting numerous activities that take place throughout the day, from breakfast to customer service in the pool area, where sun loungers, armchairs, sofas, and pergolas are available. The curved pool, on two levels, is divided between full sun and shade. Water is pumped from the upper level to the lower part, producing a flowing waterfall.

In addition to the common areas, the hotel has thirty-three rooms divided into two sectors. Part of the housing units is located facing the pool, with private balconies that guarantee direct access to the water, enabling a more interactive experience for the guest. The other accommodations are spread over two floors along the garden, where a central path branches out to give access to verandas surrounded by tropical species.

The hotel is part of the Café Jeri complex, a relevant establishment in the city's entertainment scene. With the purpose of attracting party enthusiasts, the hotel offers exclusive access to the rooftop, where events start before sunset. Two linear bars serve the public on the track while food and drink services are offered to customers who occupy the Vip area.