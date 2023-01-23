Submit a Project Advertise
World
Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos

Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos

Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos

Houses, Sustainability
Altos, Paraguay
  • Architects: OMCM arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  696
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Leonardo Méndez
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Deca, Eliane, FV, Fumagali, Kaukol
  • Lead Architects : Matias Ortiz y Maria Paz Chamorro
  • Collaborators : Mauricio Paiva, Andrea Santander, Yeruti Amarilla, Fabiana Ibañez
  • Sanitary Ware And Coatings : Corporacion Mercantil
  • General Insulations : Alternativa
  • Electrical And Lighting Devices : Electropar
  • Ironworks : Herreria Mburicao
  • Rods And Concrete : Hierropar
  • Program : Casa de Verano
  • City : Altos
  • Country : Paraguay
Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Méndez

Text description provided by the architects. Each commission we receive is a good opportunity for the studio to reflect on and express the ideas that are formed in relation to a project, as well as its links with the natural and built environment, which we hope is always harmonious and sustainable.

Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Méndez

Located in a young neighborhood in the city of Altos, the assignment consisted of designing a summer house that would house family and friends, gathered in social and recreational spaces that, while being related to the outside world, could maintain a certain degree of privacy.

Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Méndez
Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail
© Leonardo Méndez
Floor Plan - Ground Floor
Floor Plan - Ground Flor
Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Leonardo Méndez

The proposal sought to settle the building lightly on the plot, taking advantage of the unevenness to let the public space and the surrounding vegetation flow together. Indeed, three native trees of the region, called albizia hassleri known in Paraguay as Yvyraju, were in the center of it, as hosts and allies from the very beginning. A raised volume of 12x24 meters was proposed, supported on six pillars, with a central subtraction in the form of a cloister, which articulates and separates the social space from the intimate, providing lighting and natural ventilation to the spaces.

Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Interior Photography, Forest
© Leonardo Méndez
Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Interior Photography
© Leonardo Méndez
Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Leonardo Méndez

 The services areas and a guest block are situated on the ground floor. A garden terrace around the trees that provides panoramic views of the neighborhood and its landscapes acts as a fifth facade. After solving its functional aspects, we consider a house to be able to go much further, acting as a laboratory of ideas, constructive systems, interdisciplinary work, a small epicenter of sustainability, a sample of how to coexist with nature and of how to build a city, how to contribute to the collective language and how to improve design tools and prop up or renew paradigms.

Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Leonardo Méndez
Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Leonardo Méndez
Floor Plan - Top Floor
Floor Plan - Top Floor
Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Beam
© Leonardo Méndez
Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Deck, Handrail
© Leonardo Méndez

With the idea of maintaining austere and honest materiality, we explored the possibility of making our own blocks with residual stone from local quarries. These were manufactured at the site, at a cost that is equally competitive as any other material on the market, with the difference of reincorporating "waste" into the circular economy. In this way, we are reflecting on the importance of optimizing our resources toward a more sustainable future and emphasizing the significance of labor for the humanization of processes.

Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Leonardo Méndez

With this, we obtained exciting benefits such as; considerably thin walls (5cm) with raw material, thermal inertia through air chambers, warmth in the texture and tonality of the enclosures, and an aesthetic that highlights the imperfect as a valid construction model. On the other hand, we incorporated a clean energy injection system through photovoltaic panels connected to the electrical network, as well as the collection of rainwater for its later use in irrigation.

Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Leonardo Méndez
Section A-A
Section A-A
Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Interior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Méndez

Yvyraju is for us a very pleasing example of how to combine and materialize various aspects that make up our commitment to discipline and the environment, in accordance with the expectations of the client, prompting us to always maintain a young spirit with a focus on research, practice and careful construction.

Yvyraju House / OMCM arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonardo Méndez

