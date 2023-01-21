TI60 - Ecopark Residence / TOAM Studio

+ 24

City : Xuân Quan

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The house’s owner has 4 children, all of whom are going to study abroad. So, she asked our architects for a house that could store all the family’s stories as a family traditional house. Moreover, it must meet all the functional requirements such as a library, elevator, basement, cinema room, and so on. The first two keywords that pop up in our architects’ minds are “Gallery” and “Indochine”. The concept is Modern Contemporary because this style could stand long-lasting through time and make the most comfortable atmosphere for each generation that returns to this house.

The owner entrusted the house to our architects and encouraged them to experiment with their creations. She believes that a good architect can use architectural language magnificently to tell her story better than anyone else. Rooms connect with each other naturally without a party wall allowing people to get away from the feeling of a typical house while still having a place to sit back. The void is the highlight of the house with a peaceful lake at its center. Our architects want all family members to feel calm and at ease off when they step into the house seeing that serene water. All family members have a love for reading and ask for a library. Instead of having a library room, our architects turn the third floor’s corridor into a huge library for the family.

Only three mains material are used by our architects: stone, metal, and wood. These three materials were presented in various shapes, resulting in a more coherent and minimal house. In our architects’ opinion, these materials are not only decorative but also one of the most natural materials that will only get more beautiful with time. That is why modern materials are rarely used in this house.