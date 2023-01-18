Submit a Project Advertise
House for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, FacadeHouse for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - Exterior PhotographyHouse for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BeamHouse for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - Interior Photography, BeamHouse for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - More Images+ 7

  Paula Pintos
Houses, Detail
Nämdö, Sweden
  • City : Nämdö
  • Country : Sweden
House for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade
© Mikael Olsson

Text description provided by the architects. The simple form of the house is close to traditional farmhouses in Sweden. It is situated on an island in Stockholm Archipelago. You can only reach it by boat. The rather modest house can still provide social interaction as well as privacy for guests and family.

House for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Beam
© Mikael Olsson
House for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - Interior Photography, Windows
© Mikael Olsson
House for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - Interior Photography, Beam, Windows
© Mikael Olsson
House for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - Image 12 of 12
Plans

The outside of the house is clad in untreated fir paneling with windows and doors in larch. The roof is covered with fiber cement sheets. Downpipes and window sills are in zinc. The materials need almost no treatment over time and will age well.

House for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Mikael Olsson
House for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - Exterior Photography
© Mikael Olsson

The interior is treated more delicately, almost like a large piece of furniture. The walls and ceilings are clad with pine plywood. The floors with fir planks. In the living room, an old fully functioning tiled stove has been installed.

House for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor - Interior Photography, Beam
© Mikael Olsson

Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor
Wood

