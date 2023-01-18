House for Two Artists / Mikael Bergquist Arkitektkontor

+ 7

City : Nämdö

Country : Sweden

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The simple form of the house is close to traditional farmhouses in Sweden. It is situated on an island in Stockholm Archipelago. You can only reach it by boat. The rather modest house can still provide social interaction as well as privacy for guests and family.

The outside of the house is clad in untreated fir paneling with windows and doors in larch. The roof is covered with fiber cement sheets. Downpipes and window sills are in zinc. The materials need almost no treatment over time and will age well.

The interior is treated more delicately, almost like a large piece of furniture. The walls and ceilings are clad with pine plywood. The floors with fir planks. In the living room, an old fully functioning tiled stove has been installed.