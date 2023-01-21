Submit a Project Advertise
World
Lithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Exterior PhotographyLithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Exterior PhotographyLithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, WindowsLithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Deck, WindowsLithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Švenčionys, Lithuania
  • Architects: Devyni Architektai
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  80
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Leonas Garbačauskas
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Ruukki, Doleta, Fibo, Steico
  • Lead Architects : Jurgita Liubartaite, Arunas Skrolis
Lithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Exterior Photography
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Text description provided by the architects. Every man's dream is to have their very own man cave. Some people dream, but our client decided to make that dream come true. In a picturesque landscape, surrounded by natural meadows, the customer decided to build a place where he can enjoy his hobby.

Lithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Lithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Exterior Photography, Forest
© Leonas Garbačauskas

It was an unusual task to design an open space building that could accommodate a car, a motorcycle, a crafting area, and a stove, where nature’s harvest would be processed. The space had to satisfy many of the customer's interests, where he could escape the city noise and transform into a nature person.

Lithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© Leonas Garbačauskas
Lithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam, Deck, Windows
© Leonas Garbačauskas

The building was designed based on the characteristics of traditional barn house style architecture, which has many original examples still preserved in the surrounding villages. Continuing the traditional forms - the building has a gable roof and a small floor area.

Lithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Image 24 of 28
Planta

In order to expand the functionality of the building, instead of a garage door, a sliding window system was chosen, which, if necessary, combines the interior space with a shed for crafting. It allowed the elimination of the indoor-outdoor barrier and make the use of the building versatile.

Lithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Table, Beam, Chair
© Leonas Garbačauskas

For construction and decoration mainly local materials were used. Wood was used from the surrounding wood workshops. The workforce was local craftsmen.

Lithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Leonas Garbačauskas

In order to be less noticeable in the environment, the position of the building was chosen at the foot of the slope, on one side the building is covered with natural vegetation, and on the entrance, the side is revealed.

Lithuanian Man Cave / Devyni Architektai - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Leonas Garbačauskas

Project gallery

About this office
Devyni Architektai
Office

