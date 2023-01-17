Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Cultural Architecture
  4. Kosovo
  5. AMC Multimedia / Maden Group

AMC Multimedia / Maden Group

Save
AMC Multimedia / Maden Group

AMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Exterior PhotographyAMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Exterior PhotographyAMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Interior Photography, BrickAMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Interior Photography, BrickAMC Multimedia / Maden Group - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Cultural Architecture, Office Buildings
Obiliq, Kosovo
  • Architects: Maden Group
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  17100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Leonit Ibrahimi
  • Lead Architects : Ideal Vejsa, Rashit Zeneli
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
AMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Exterior Photography
© Leonit Ibrahimi

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture of the building is characterized by a brutalist style, using materials that are characterized in our countries such as Concrete and Clay Blocks. Materials such as concrete and block represent the construction culture in our country over the years. The treatment of materials in the object is done by leaving the natural color of the material itself and in this way a rhythm and harmony are created between the shape of the object and its color.

Save this picture!
AMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Interior Photography, Brick
© Leonit Ibrahimi
Save this picture!
AMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Image 11 of 11
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
AMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Leonit Ibrahimi

The volume of the building is in regular geometric shapes, where the module stands out against the volume, giving character to the construction both in the architectural aspect and in the functional aspect. The characteristic of the object is that the modules are created in such a way that the shadow-light game takes place both inside and outside the object.

Save this picture!
AMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Interior Photography, Brick
© Leonit Ibrahimi

The building has an administrative and multimedia function that will serve various multicultural events, scenography, shooting space, and administration.

Save this picture!
AMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Exterior Photography
© Leonit Ibrahimi
Save this picture!
AMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Image 10 of 11
Axo
Save this picture!
AMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Interior Photography, Brick
© Leonit Ibrahimi

"Architecture that enters into a symbiosis with light does not simply create a form in light, day and night, but allows light to become form." - Richard Meier – Architect

Save this picture!
AMC Multimedia / Maden Group - Exterior Photography
© Leonit Ibrahimi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Obiliq, Kosovo

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Maden Group
Office

Materials

ConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsKosovo

Materials and Tags

ConcreteBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureOfficesOffice buildingsKosovo
Cite: "AMC Multimedia / Maden Group" 17 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995095/amc-multimedia-maden-group> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags