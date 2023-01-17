Submit a Project Advertise
PILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ShelvingPILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsPILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - Image 4 of 16PILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - Interior PhotographyPILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Store
Seongdong-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: maumstudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  48
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ju Yeon Lee
  • Direction : Dalwoo Lee
  • Space Lead : Eunhye Oh
  • Space Design : Youngbak Jeong, Hanwool Kim, KyoungJin Kim
  • Graphic And Product Design : Yoonji Lee, Jeawon Chung, Hyunjin Lee
  • Client : Korea Pilot
  • City : Seongdong-gu
  • Country : South Korea
Save this picture!
PILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© Ju Yeon Lee

Text description provided by the architects. PILOT is a Japanese brand of writing equipment known for its precise and accurate processing techniques and excellent performance. The first concept store of PILOT in Korea, which made a technical partnership with PILOT in Japan in 1962 and introduced delicate and diverse writing instruments, focused on emotionally experiencing the superior technicality of the pen.

Save this picture!
PILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - Image 4 of 16
© Ju Yeon Lee
Save this picture!
PILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - Image 16 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
PILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Ju Yeon Lee

 The title 'Precious Horse Collection Office' offers a variety of Penn experiences in a light cobalt-colored office space. The experienced paper provided shows various writing instruments and characteristics of the pilot, and it is designed so that you can check your preferred writing texture and color throughout the time you fill out the questions.

Save this picture!
PILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - Image 9 of 16
© Ju Yeon Lee

In addition, the crowded document locker on one side of the office suggests the importance of keeping fond memories by keeping easy-to-flow moments as important documents, such as "horses that help you when you are tired of competition" and "horses at dawn with worries." 

Save this picture!
PILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - Interior Photography
© Ju Yeon Lee
Save this picture!
PILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - Shelving
© Ju Yeon Lee

It contains the moment of experiencing PILOT's philosophy of supporting the greatness that begins with a single stroke, the precious words of people who will color the dull daily life in a variety of colors, and the value of writing.

Save this picture!
PILOT OFFICE Store / maumstudio - Image 8 of 16
© Ju Yeon Lee

Address:57 Yeonmujang-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea

