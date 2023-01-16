Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Canada
  5. La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine

La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine

Save
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine

La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Facade La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Chair La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Montréal, Canada
  • Cabinet Makers : Ébénisterie CST
  • City : Montréal
  • Country : Canada
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ronan Mézière

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of the Plateau Mont-Royal, near Sir Wilfred-Laurier Park, the project consists in the expansion and the complete renovation of the semi-detached single-family house.

Save this picture!
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Ronan Mézière
Save this picture!
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ronan Mézière

The project translates the intention of the family to create a real « family cocoon », where the functional and hearty space is open to the outside, giving rise to diffuse natural light in all the common rooms.  Thus, the ambition of the project is to bring conviviality, warmth, and light but also a playful touch to this young family house.

Save this picture!
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Wood, Chair
© Ronan Mézière
Save this picture!
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Image 25 of 27
Ground floor plan

In this way, the brick added to the double-height space allows to make the link between the two main rooms of the house, the dining room and the den up above, while marking the importance of the latter; places where the family gathers.

Save this picture!
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Ronan Mézière
Save this picture!
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink, Beam
© Ronan Mézière

A central staircase with white-painted steel stringers and maple steps connects all 3 floors together. Coupled with the double height and its glazed openings in the house's different rooms, it becomes a truly playful and dynamic space for the family.

Save this picture!
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Beam
© Ronan Mézière
Save this picture!
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Ronan Mézière

Indeed, the house is organized on three distinct levels; the ground floor with the living spaces, the second-floor level for the children as well as the mezzanine, which constitutes the vertical extension of the house, reserved for the parents.

Save this picture!
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© Ronan Mézière
Save this picture!
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Image 27 of 27
Section

On the garden side, the bright yellow painted facade visible from the green alley is the image of the family: dynamic and colorful. Moreover, the interior of the house is punctuated with touches of this same tonality. Also, the overhang of the second level dramatizes the architectural and formal expression of the back facade. The latter allows, on the one hand, to protect the terrace and on the other to create depth through a play of offsets between the adjoining facades not negligible for the privacy of its residents.

Save this picture!
La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Ronan Mézière

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
NatureHumaine
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesCanada
Cite: " La Radieuse  Residence / NatureHumaine" 16 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/995078/la-radieuse-residence-naturehumaine> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags