Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto

Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto

Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsVilla Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Interior Photography, Windows, HandrailVilla Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, WindowsVilla Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Interior Photography, Windows, Fence, Handrail, DeckVilla Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Detail, Decoration & Ornament
Villa Elisa, Argentina
  • Architects: Estudio Focaccia Prieto
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  259
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Barbieri, Chiusaroli, Embramaco, Isover, Knauf, Tyvek
  • Lead Architects : Arq. Clara Focaccia / Arq. Juan Manuel Prieto
  • Steel Frame Execution And Consulting : Arq. Ricardo Ripari, Arq. Katherine Rivera, Sr. Bernardo Diaz
  • Landscape Project : Ing. Agr. Carol Gallo
  • Structural Calculation : Ing. Gustavo Delledonne
  • City : Villa Elisa
  • Country : Argentina
Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Barandarian

Text description provided by the architects. The project is based on an investment analysis in a piece of land located at a quick access point to the Buenos Aires - La Plata highway, in front of the Roca railway tracks. The maximum performance of the lot allowed by the current ordinance was sought, which allowed the incorporation of three houses and a store.

Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Barandarian
Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Image 33 of 36
Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Luis Barandarian

In an elongated lot, in a corner, trapezoidal in shape, three identical units were projected, as paired volumes, which, although they have private patios, services and independent accesses, make up a continuous urban complex. The irregularity of the lot was used to offset the volumes, giving movement, independence and privacy to each unit.

Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Interior Photography, Windows
© Luis Barandarian

These displacements give part of the lot to the public space, reinforcing the connection of the complex with the urban space. In addition, they allow the dimensions of the private patios of the three units to be matched. In turn, they respond to the regulations in force in the area, which stipulates that in corner lots, frontage withdrawals can cover at least 50% of the length of municipal lines.

Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Luis Barandarian
Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Image 26 of 36
Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows
© Luis Barandarian

The volume is divided into two modules of different heights and materials, one more blind (living rooms and bedrooms) covered in blind corrugated sheet metal and another more permeable (garage and terraces), with a mobile facade of microperforated sheet metal, which according to its use hide or display patios and terraces. This generates an alternation between full and empty.

Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Handrail
© Luis Barandarian
Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Luis Barandarian

The roof presents a set of scissors-shaped offsets, generating different situations on the façades: in front, a dynamic image, with different heights, and in the rear, a more continuous image. It was decided to locate the living room, kitchen and dining room on the first level, with a terrace in front to take advantage of the views towards the Barrio Jardin neighborhood and the highway, both of which have dense vegetation. Each unit is accessed through metal gates, vehicularly to a semi-covered garage and pedestrianly to a distributor hall with a staircase covered in natural wood that gives access to the social upper floor.

Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, Windows
© Luis Barandarian

The ground floor contains the bedrooms, a smaller one, facing the street, which can optionally be integrated into the master bedroom, constituting an en-suite dressing room, or study/work area, and a master bedroom that opens onto the back patio, with presence of vegetation in all its extension (gramilla, lagerstroemia, jasmine). When removing the vehicle, the garage space constitutes a use area as a barbecue area, while the full opening of the entrance gates generates a connecting space between the green of the street and the green of the interior patio.

Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Interior Photography, Windows, Fence, Handrail, Deck
© Luis Barandarian

The social plan is built around the semi-covered terrace, and is conceived as a single and continuous space, with different spatial situations generated by the slopes of the roof that ranges from just over two meters at its lowest point, reaching four meters high in the living room (allowing the possible future incorporation of a small light mezzanine).

Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Luis Barandarian
Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Image 27 of 36
Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Luis Barandarian

Estudio Focaccia Prieto
Cite: "Villa Elisa Duplex / Estudio Focaccia Prieto" [Duplex Villa Elisa / Estudio Focaccia Prieto] 17 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994983/villa-elisa-duplex-estudio-focaccia-prieto> ISSN 0719-8884

