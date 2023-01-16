Orit Store / Alan Chu

-
Architects: Alan Chu
- Area : 140 m²
- Year : 2022
-
Photographs :Isabela Mayer
-
Lead Architects : Alan Chu, Cristiano Kato
- Design Team : Brunno Tolisani
- Management : Nicole Sztokfisz
- Lighting : Studio 220v
- Construction : Hauz Engenharia
- Visual Merchandising : Marcia Prado
- Engineering : K2P Projetos
- City : São Paulo
- Country : Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1958, Orit is one of the leaders in the purchasing, sale, and exchange of jewelry and luxury watches in Brazil. One of the goals of this project was to create a new brand identity. Inspired by the strength and beauty of crystals, the project was conceived as a fractal, where the space geometrically cut and shaped by light is not only the result but also its origin.
There is something magical about jewelry, which makes it capable of enthralling us with such an enormous force we are literally transcended by its original material value. Crystals and precious stones, in particular, are the result of a kind of “illumination” within the mineral kingdom, an evolutionary leap, which includes in this process the reduction of its materiality. When the structure of the spaces we inhabit changes, we in turn react by adapting to this new frequency and vibratory pattern. Thus, a field is created where our perception of dense matter can be transformed into an ethereal experience, which as a result of design choices achieves a spiritual dimension. The design of the new jewelry store Orit was created as a fractal, where the geometrically lapidated space, influenced by light, is not the result only, but also its origin.
The technical issues necessary for the functionality of the program, such as the display of products, their storage, lighting, privacy, and comfort of employees and customers are considered, but this would not be enough because what is sought is enchantment and silence, qualities present in that fraction of second when something is essentially still capable of surprising and even astonishing us.