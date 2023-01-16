Submit a Project Advertise
Orit Store / Alan Chu - Interior PhotographyOrit Store / Alan Chu - Interior Photography, Windows, BedroomOrit Store / Alan Chu - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, WindowsOrit Store / Alan Chu - Interior Photography, TableOrit Store / Alan Chu - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Retail
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Alan Chu
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  140
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Isabela Mayer
  • Lead Architects : Alan Chu, Cristiano Kato
  • Design Team : Brunno Tolisani
  • Management : Nicole Sztokfisz
  • Lighting : Studio 220v
  • Construction : Hauz Engenharia
  • Visual Merchandising : Marcia Prado
  • Engineering : K2P Projetos
  • City : São Paulo
  • Country : Brazil
Orit Store / Alan Chu - Interior Photography, Table
© Isabela Mayer

Text description provided by the architects. Founded in 1958, Orit is one of the leaders in the purchasing, sale, and exchange of jewelry and luxury watches in Brazil. One of the goals of this project was to create a new brand identity. Inspired by the strength and beauty of crystals, the project was conceived as a fractal, where the space geometrically cut and shaped by light is not only the result but also its origin.

Orit Store / Alan Chu - Interior Photography, Table
© Isabela Mayer
Orit Store / Alan Chu - Interior Photography, Windows, Bedroom
© Isabela Mayer

There is something magical about jewelry, which makes it capable of enthralling us with such an enormous force we are literally transcended by its original material value. Crystals and precious stones, in particular, are the result of a kind of “illumination” within the mineral kingdom, an evolutionary leap, which includes in this process the reduction of its materiality. When the structure of the spaces we inhabit changes, we in turn react by adapting to this new frequency and vibratory pattern. Thus, a field is created where our perception of dense matter can be transformed into an ethereal experience, which as a result of design choices achieves a spiritual dimension. The design of the new jewelry store Orit was created as a fractal, where the geometrically lapidated space, influenced by light, is not the result only, but also its origin.

Orit Store / Alan Chu - Image 16 of 22
Plan
Orit Store / Alan Chu - Image 18 of 22
Section

The technical issues necessary for the functionality of the program, such as the display of products, their storage, lighting, privacy, and comfort of employees and customers are considered, but this would not be enough because what is sought is enchantment and silence, qualities present in that fraction of second when something is essentially still capable of surprising and even astonishing us.

Address:São Paulo, Estado de São Paulo, Brazil

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailBrazil
"Orit Store / Alan Chu" [Loja Orit / Alan Chu] 16 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

