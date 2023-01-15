Submit a Project Advertise
World
Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Exterior Photography, FacadeBlur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, CourtyardBlur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Living RoomBlur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior PhotographyBlur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - More Images+ 22

Houses
Boulder, United States
Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Exterior Photography, Facade
© James Florio

Text description provided by the architects. Blur, by day, is a silhouette, a dark floating bar, and a metallic cloak wrapped around a bright, light-filled home. Blur is a series of warm golden bands projected onto the hillside by night. The homeowners are two art consultants who experience the house's juxtaposing nature when crossing the threshold between interior and exterior.

Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Exterior Photography, Forest
© James Florio
Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Courtyard
© James Florio
Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Image 26 of 27
Site - Plan

A transition from light to dark contained to optically expansive, and rugged to refined. The facade is sheathed in a glossy metal to reflect the landscape while staying durable and fire-resistant, countering the harsh mountain environment.

While the interior, contrarily, remains soft and inviting with an uncomplicated palette of white. Simple interior finishes draw attention to the vast swathes of operable glass, creating a physical and visual connection to the Boulder Mountain landscape.

Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Living Room
© James Florio
Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows
© James Florio
Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Image 27 of 27
Plans
Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam, Windows
© James Florio

The plan's integrity and detailing reflect the Modernist ideas of minimalism and functionality. Additionally, the nearly symmetrical upper floor plan accommodates the couple and their two children while providing the flexibility to house art and intimate host gatherings. The contrasting language of the home is evident from the moment it is seen at the base of the long drive, to the second one's feet touching the white oak floors.

Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© James Florio

Studio B Architecture + Interiors
Concrete

Cite: "Blur House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors" 15 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags