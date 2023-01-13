Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura

Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura

Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura

Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, WindowsMatias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Chair, HandrailMatias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, ChairMatias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, HandrailMatias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Clara Ott
Houses, Renovation
San Miguel de Tucumán, Argentina
  • Architects: Sitio Arquitectura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  1862 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Josefina Viaña
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, ACINDAR, Abalum, Alba, EDFAN, FV, Ferrum S.A., Ternium
  • Lead Architects : Arq. Augusto Montes de Oca / Arq. Carlos Zelarayan
Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© Josefina Viaña

Text description provided by the architects. An intervention that seeks to restore a single-family home located in a small-house neighborhood in San Miguel de Tucuman.

Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Josefina Viaña

The leading objective behind the intervention is to create a link between the existing house and the addition while maintaining the original house’s stamp. Specific actions are taken to improve the conditions that make spaces habitable, adapting them to accommodate to the new user’s daily life.

Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Sofa
© Josefina Viaña
Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Image 26 of 39
Plan - Ground floor
Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Lighting
© Josefina Viaña
Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Image 27 of 39
Plan - 1st floor
Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Josefina Viaña

The main action was recovering the original courtyard by demolishing a room previously annexed to the second floor, giving the building a new life.

Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Handrail, Windows
© Josefina Viaña

Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Windows, Countertop, Table, Sink, Chair
© Josefina Viaña

The floor was organized by rearranging the living spaces directly related to the courtyard, incorporating it into the living experience. Further, a new circuit was generated to allow a better flow between spaces.

Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Chair
© Josefina Viaña

In relation to materials, the new interventions adopt a precise, white, metallic materiality that contrasts the details with the existing materiality. This is reflected in elements in the adaptation of the staircase area, metallic screens, equipped walls to enclose service areas, and security gratings in the courtyard area. The new aesthetics is re-configured by means of seamless, flat, concrete floors and white walls.

Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Image 31 of 39
Perspective section
Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura - Interior Photography, Lighting, Windows, Handrail
© Josefina Viaña

The original facade is kept, adding a metallic element realized by means of perforated metal screens that creates a new entryway and accentuates the intervention. This transition space controls the connection between the house and the sidewalk.
The house has memory.

Project gallery

About this office
Sitio Arquitectura
Office

Materials

Cite: "Matias House Intervention / Sitio Arquitectura" [Intervención casa Matias / Sitio Arquitectura] 13 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994946/matias-house-intervention-sitio-arquitectura> ISSN 0719-8884

