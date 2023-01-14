Carrington Rd Residence / Studio P - Architecture & Interiors

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. Carrington Residence is a contemporary new single dwelling, designed to have an extensive lifespan. Situated within a leafy suburb on a battle-axe block the site is set back from the street, creating a private space for the inhabitants.

A modern & spacious design with exposed industrial materiality, polished concrete floors, black brick & cast concrete walls create a stylish backdrop for the home. The durable materials allow longevity to the clients, with a neutral color palette creating a balance to the surrounding landscape.

The main living spaces wrap around an open courtyard situated at the entry to the residence, allowing natural light to flow into the interior. A single cloud tree in the center creates an overarching calmness to the project. The house was designed to comfortably host the family & their relatives, with vast open-plan living & strong connections to exterior entertaining areas, with spaces embedded throughout for more intimate moments.