World
Carrington Rd Residence / Studio P - Architecture & Interiors - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Sink, Beam
© Tom Ferguson

Text description provided by the architects. Carrington Residence is a contemporary new single dwelling, designed to have an extensive lifespan. Situated within a leafy suburb on a battle-axe block the site is set back from the street, creating a private space for the inhabitants.

Carrington Rd Residence / Studio P - Architecture & Interiors - Interior Photography, Windows, Bedroom
© Tom Ferguson
Carrington Rd Residence / Studio P - Architecture & Interiors - Image 25 of 27
Plan - Ground and Lower Floor
Carrington Rd Residence / Studio P - Architecture & Interiors - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Tom Ferguson

A modern & spacious design with exposed industrial materiality, polished concrete floors, black brick & cast concrete walls create a stylish backdrop for the home. The durable materials allow longevity to the clients, with a neutral color palette creating a balance to the surrounding landscape.

Carrington Rd Residence / Studio P - Architecture & Interiors - Interior Photography
© Tom Ferguson
Carrington Rd Residence / Studio P - Architecture & Interiors - Image 27 of 27
Section
Carrington Rd Residence / Studio P - Architecture & Interiors - Interior Photography, Chair
© Tom Ferguson

The main living spaces wrap around an open courtyard situated at the entry to the residence, allowing natural light to flow into the interior. A single cloud tree in the center creates an overarching calmness to the project. The house was designed to comfortably host the family & their relatives, with vast open-plan living & strong connections to exterior entertaining areas, with spaces embedded throughout for more intimate moments.

Carrington Rd Residence / Studio P - Architecture & Interiors - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Tom Ferguson

