World
Save
Hwangi Stay / DESIGN2TONE - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hospitality Architecture, Renovation
Gangneung-si, South Korea
  • Architects: DESIGN2TONE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  64
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Yongjun Choi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  AutoDesk, Enscape, Fritz Hansen, BANG & OLUFSEN, FILOBE, FLOS, Trimble Navigation
  • Lead Architect : Hyungyeong Choi
Hwangi Stay / DESIGN2TONE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Door, Windows, Beam
© Yongjun Choi

Text description provided by the architects. Hwangi, The stay Hwangi is a hanok (Korean traditional villa) located in the city center of Gyodong, Gangneung. We create a space that not only refreshes you like the wind in daily life but also warms up your heart. 

Hwangi Stay / DESIGN2TONE - Interior Photography, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Yongjun Choi
Hwangi Stay / DESIGN2TONE - Image 18 of 18
Plan
Hwangi Stay / DESIGN2TONE - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Handrail, Beam
© Yongjun Choi
Hwangi Stay / DESIGN2TONE - Interior Photography, Windows
© Yongjun Choi

The stay Hwangi is the place to clear your mind to fill it with new things that make your life sparkling. With the sound of the wind and sunshine, with the sound of the stones and trees, with the sound of the season hanging in the eaves.

Hwangi Stay / DESIGN2TONE - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade, Beam
© Yongjun Choi

In a cozy bed, take enough rest and calmly continue the day, following the movement of time through the big window. Then you can completely relax with Hwangi’s signature tea.

Hwangi Stay / DESIGN2TONE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden, Patio, Courtyard
© Yongjun Choi

