Hwangi Stay / DESIGN2TONE

+ 13

City : Gangneung-si

Country : South Korea

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Hwangi, The stay Hwangi is a hanok (Korean traditional villa) located in the city center of Gyodong, Gangneung. We create a space that not only refreshes you like the wind in daily life but also warms up your heart.

The stay Hwangi is the place to clear your mind to fill it with new things that make your life sparkling. With the sound of the wind and sunshine, with the sound of the stones and trees, with the sound of the season hanging in the eaves.

In a cozy bed, take enough rest and calmly continue the day, following the movement of time through the big window. Then you can completely relax with Hwangi’s signature tea.