World
Caracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, HandrailCaracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, BeamCaracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, BeamCaracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, BeamCaracas Bakery / Acta Studio - More Images

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Restaurant
Miami, United States
  • Architects: Acta Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :James Jackman
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Article Furniture, Back Drop, CB2, Concrete Collaborative, George and Willy
  • Lead Architects : Cristina Medina-González
Caracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Chair, Beam
© James Jackman

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of MiMo in Miami, the famously known french-Venezuelan artisan bakery - Caracas Bakery – opens its second location in Miami. Inspired by Minimalist Scandinavian design, using wood, and a mix of neutral/earth tones the natural materials of the new location set off a new branding and concept identity for the well-known cafe.

Caracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Handrail
© James Jackman

Guests are greeted with 3 different spaces/experiences. These 3 experiences were composed and carefully balanced by the division of spaces as well as the user experience. Taking into consideration the bread and pastries-making process, from the moment it’s made until you have it in your hands ready to eat.

Caracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Image 11 of 12
Axonometric
Caracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Image 10 of 12
Floor Plan

Starting with the first experience: users are greeted with the middle section as soon as they enter through the main doors. Guests will be able to admire the bread-making techniques from a bar-height counter while enjoying a cup of coffee from afar. This counter works as a grab-and-go area or as a standing area if only interested in staying for a while. The freshly baked aromas that emanate from the industrial ovens located right in front of you, will be easily enjoyed from this area.

Caracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Wood, Chair, Beam
© James Jackman

To the right guests are received by a banquette-style seating area, where guests will be able to sit down and enjoy a beautifully curated meal by Caracas Bakery’s chef. The wood paneling on the walls gives it a warmer feeling as well as makes it cozier compared to the rest of the space. From here users will be able to enjoy a more private experience.

Caracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© James Jackman

Immediately to the left, the concrete terrazzo countertop allows you to enjoy the display of the different pastries available, as well as different loaves of bread. Said terrazzo countertop consists of a white background with 3 pops of color that will set the tone for the coloring around the café. The wooden display where the bread is placed was handmade by a local carpenter, as well as the majority of the woodwork.

Caracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows
© James Jackman
Caracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© James Jackman

The wood paneling along the banquette walls, the making-bread area, and the countertop wall acts as both a backdrop and unifying element, accommodating and tying together all of the unique experiences surrounding the new Caracas Bakery location.

Caracas Bakery / Acta Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving
© James Jackman

Project gallery

Project location

Address:7283 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33138, United States

Acta Studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsRestaurantUnited States
Cite: "Caracas Bakery / Acta Studio" 20 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags