Caracas Bakery / Acta Studio

Restaurant • Miami, United States Architects: Acta Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area : 3000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year : 2022

Photographs Photographs : James Jackman

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers : Article Furniture , Back Drop , CB2 , Concrete Collaborative , George and Willy

Lead Architects : Cristina Medina-González

Design Consultant : Lucia Marquez

Wood Work : RM Custom Design

City : Miami

Country : United States

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of MiMo in Miami, the famously known french-Venezuelan artisan bakery - Caracas Bakery – opens its second location in Miami. Inspired by Minimalist Scandinavian design, using wood, and a mix of neutral/earth tones the natural materials of the new location set off a new branding and concept identity for the well-known cafe.

Guests are greeted with 3 different spaces/experiences. These 3 experiences were composed and carefully balanced by the division of spaces as well as the user experience. Taking into consideration the bread and pastries-making process, from the moment it’s made until you have it in your hands ready to eat.

Starting with the first experience: users are greeted with the middle section as soon as they enter through the main doors. Guests will be able to admire the bread-making techniques from a bar-height counter while enjoying a cup of coffee from afar. This counter works as a grab-and-go area or as a standing area if only interested in staying for a while. The freshly baked aromas that emanate from the industrial ovens located right in front of you, will be easily enjoyed from this area.

To the right guests are received by a banquette-style seating area, where guests will be able to sit down and enjoy a beautifully curated meal by Caracas Bakery’s chef. The wood paneling on the walls gives it a warmer feeling as well as makes it cozier compared to the rest of the space. From here users will be able to enjoy a more private experience.

Immediately to the left, the concrete terrazzo countertop allows you to enjoy the display of the different pastries available, as well as different loaves of bread. Said terrazzo countertop consists of a white background with 3 pops of color that will set the tone for the coloring around the café. The wooden display where the bread is placed was handmade by a local carpenter, as well as the majority of the woodwork.

The wood paneling along the banquette walls, the making-bread area, and the countertop wall acts as both a backdrop and unifying element, accommodating and tying together all of the unique experiences surrounding the new Caracas Bakery location.