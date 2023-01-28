Chambésy Station Square and Cottage Renovation / acau architecture sa

+ 17

Design Team : Darius Golchan, Liliana Teixeira, Enric Rovira, Marion Cruz

City : Pregny-Chambésy

Country : Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. The rehabilitation of Chambésy station square defines new access to the old village, as part of a wider renovation project of the railways undertaken by the Swiss Federal Railways (CFF). The intervention aims to restore a space that for fifteen years served as a parking lot and for CFF facilities. The reappropriation of this neglected space is part of the political strategy of promoting soft mobility and encourages residents to use the train. On the edge of the new train station square, the project integrates the renovation of an old cottage building, which becomes part of a spatial sequence connecting the train stop to the historic village.

Chambesy Station Square. The project is situated in a protected heritage context (4BP). The recommendations of the Department of Monuments and Sites were taken into account during the design process and led to specific architectural choices, in particular concerning the quality of the flooring and the intervention on the existing cottage building.

Two local aggregates were chosen for the deactivated concrete liner. Bi-color patterns, which reveal the geometry of the land, qualify the character of the ground. A bench, in tinted concrete, 60 meters long, accompanies the "line of desire" of the pedestrian and contributes to public lighting. Two large tree-lined triangles are planted, also absorbing the public parking spaces within the vegetation. The project uses the vocabulary of orchards completing the layouts with the planting of trees and perennials.

Cottage renovation. The conservation and renovation of the cottage emphasize its volumetry and its peculiar position between the station square and the shaded terrace of the restaurant. The project proposes to maintain the construction elements in good condition. After a complete dismantling and an analysis of the reusable structural parts, the small building is partially rebuilt with the selected parts. The solid fir complements are implemented with traditional details, identical to the existing one.

As part of its policy of promoting short circuits, the Municipality of Pregny-Chambésy wanted to solicit the Geneva wood industry and seize the opportunity to use local oak in the construction of the facades and rafters. A collaboration began at the start of the project with local foresters to ensure the supply of wood for the construction of the oak facades. The building has no thermal insulation and is designed in the image of a multipurpose kiosk that can house activities open to the public space. The structure of the facade is visible inside. Some structural parts are intentionally oversized, making it possible to use the structure as shelves.