Nomanual Flagship Store / HOFFICE

Text description provided by the architects. Walls - Walls are symbols that imply complex narratives. Basically, it serves as a space division and visualization of the volume, but sometimes it welcomes visitors, guides them to their destinations, hints at unknown backgrounds, and desperately intervenes in and responds to their environment.

The space consisted of four walls of extreme form. A translucent glass wall vaguely separates the inside and outside, two black walls that equally divide the inside, and a concrete wall that covers a functional space. Out of the abstraction and concept of drawings, the four walls constructed in the field are dismantled from the designer's message or intention and gain arbitrariness as pure actors in the world of uncertainty and coincidence. The four REAL walls will be organically related to the outside world, the object of action, and will exist in space as supporting bodies for the stories to be accumulated.

<Nomanual flagship> is the first offline store of the fashion brand Nomanual located in Sangsu-dong, Mapo-gu. No Manual is a brand based in Seoul since 2017 and aims to produce new results through constant exploration. Their demands were simple. "Don't look like a clothing store from the outside." It was a somewhat unusual keyword, but it was enough to attract the attention of designers.

The satin-treated white glass facade was blurred inside and outside, and the rough-concrete wall hid the space behind it as if it had been there since the beginning of the womb. The two curved walls dividing the center serve to clearly partition the display area. This exists to distinguish and emphasize the internal space, just like the concept of ( ) in the sentence. The two curved walls were constructed of reflective surface-treated black stainless steel, which dematerializes the volume of the wall and destroys visual perception. We tried to propose a series of new consumption experiences in the process of these components corresponding to each other in a pure rectangular space and reacting with the outside world.

The short sides on both sides are finished with mirrors, but in addition to the functional role essential for the characteristics of the fashion store, the illusion is that the four walls expand into rectangles indefinitely.