Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Kawish Court House / o2 Architecture

Kawish Court House / o2 Architecture

Save
Kawish Court House / o2 Architecture

Kawish Court House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, ChairKawish Court House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Patio, DeckKawish Court House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, BathtubKawish Court House / o2 Architecture - Exterior Photography, ChairKawish Court House / o2 Architecture - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Palm Desert, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Kawish Court House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Mike Schwartz & Lance Gerber

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a private drive in the Santa Rosa foothills of Palm Desert, this 7,500 square foot, 5 bedroom, 5 ½ bath, 4-car garage home sits adjacent to a small rocky desert hillside and a verdant golf fairway. The design set out to distill the large program into discrete and intimate branches. Courtyards, a timeless desert organizational strategy, were utilized and create program clarity, and provide micro-climate thermal comfort. The courts also aid in program clarity and hourly, daily, and seasonal visual delight. Additionally, the program was then further distilled allowing the homeowners, when unaccompanied, to occupy a core of 2,500 square feet. Serendipitously, the active homeowners’ daily routines utilize all the program branches with the strategically located fitness and home office at opposing ends of the home.

Save this picture!
Kawish Court House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, Patio, Deck
© Mike Schwartz & Lance Gerber
Save this picture!
Kawish Court House / o2 Architecture - Image 22 of 22
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Kawish Court House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Mike Schwartz & Lance Gerber

Sustainability was optimized by siting the long wings of the plane along the East-West axis with fenestration on the North and well-shaded South, avoiding the heat and glare that accompany Eastern and Western glazing. Internally the surrounding Southern and Northern mountain views were highlighted by clearstories and without the heat and glare that accompanies typical eastern and western apertures. While the design utilizes fully automated “smart” systems and achieves zero net energy, through photovoltaic panels and battery storage, it is the home’s harmonious sitting with the desert’s natural forces which allows seamless daily and seasonal patterns to embody every aspect of the client’s life. The program’s openness is balanced with large-scale walls for the client’s extensive art collection.

Save this picture!
Kawish Court House / o2 Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Windows, Bathtub
© Mike Schwartz & Lance Gerber

Selected finish materials lend warmth, texture, and color to the home, complimenting and contrasting the homeowners’ high-rise living in the midwest. The success of the home is the result of a collaborative and interactive process among homeowners, interior designers, landscape architects, builders, and specialized trade contractors.

Save this picture!
Kawish Court House / o2 Architecture - Exterior Photography, Chair
© Mike Schwartz & Lance Gerber

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
o2 Architecture
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Kawish Court House / o2 Architecture" 08 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994580/kawish-court-house-o2-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags