Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop Interiors
  4. South Korea
  5. Ouvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio

Ouvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio

Save
Ouvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio

Ouvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio - Interior Photography, Table, ChairOuvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio - Interior PhotographyOuvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, ColumnOuvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, CountertopOuvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Coffee Shop Interiors
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Another D Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  360
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ouvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop
Courtesy of Another D Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The middle of Euljiro is a chaos densely packed with many stores, factories, and people, and it is also a sort of boot camp for those who wish to work closely in the manufacturing field. As such, the Euljiro area has been a home for many small and medium-sized businesses covering all sorts of manufacturing industries since the 1960s. Among them, the back alleys of Euljiro and Chungmuro, which are called printing alleys, have been crowded with such businesses especially those related to printing and paper since the late 1960s. And in the 80s, which was its prime era, it had about 1,500 businesses running and was Korea’s biggest Mecca for printing.

Save this picture!
Ouvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
Courtesy of Another D Studio
Save this picture!
Ouvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio - Interior Photography, Windows
Courtesy of Another D Studio
Save this picture!
Ouvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Another D Studio

Although the paper age has declined and the scale has shrunk considerably, a considerable amount of people remain and are still holding the fort down. In such a place, we wanted to give a moment of ‘genuine rest’ to comfort the body and mind by escaping from the daily life filled with the sounds of machines and people. The mechanism of rest we defined was to give a break to the body's senses of sight, hearing, smell, taste, and touch.

Save this picture!
Ouvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio - Interior Photography
Courtesy of Another D Studio
Save this picture!
Ouvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio - Interior Photography, Stairs, Column
Courtesy of Another D Studio

The land of Euljiro that was given to us was a low ocher hill, and when the sunset came, the hill turned a bronze color, and it is said that it was called ‘Gurigae’, which means copper hill. We went back in time and drew the scene of this place through our imagination, the serenity of the sunset shining down on those who lived another restless day. We wanted to bring back and restore the scent of ‘the soil’ and the memories of ‘the hill’ to those who worked hard today.

Save this picture!
Ouvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen
Courtesy of Another D Studio

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:55 Cho-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Another D Studio
Office

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Ouvrir Bakery Cafe / Another D Studio" 05 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994470/ouvrir-bakery-cafe-another-d-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags