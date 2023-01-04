Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Malaysia
  5. 181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan

181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan

Save
181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan

181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Exterior Photography, Brick, Door, Windows, Facade181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Exterior Photography, Brick181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Offices
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Architects: Gilbert&Tan
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  633
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Pixelaw Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  Daikin, GNG Tiles, Hengwood, Legrand, Roca, Siematic, Sunway, Trend Thermal
  • Lead Architect : Michael Gibert
  • Contractors : TSH Construction
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Exterior Photography, Brick, Door, Windows, Facade
© Pixelaw Photography

Text description provided by the architects. This design for a law firm is located in the residential neighborhood Damansara Heights, in the heart of Kuala Lumpur. The project involved the reuse of a partially demolished 40-year-old house that was then expanded by 50% of its original size. An expanse of brickworks unites the existing and new building sections and provides for an increased thermal mass through large wall protrusions protecting glazing windows from direct sunlight exposures. While the appearance of the building is monolithic from the street front, large, glazed surfaces are located at both sides opening up to a series of pocket gardens that allows for ample natural daylight and cross ventilation to the interiors. Essentially, passive cooling methods have been employed as a core principle to optimize the building’s performance and prevent extensive use of mechanical air conditioning while maintaining optimum comfort.

Save this picture!
181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Exterior Photography, Brick, Windows
© Pixelaw Photography

In addition to this, trends in the design of law firms are centered on factors such as individuality, connectivity, wellness, and flexibility. We worked closely with the senior partners so to align our design with the firm’s working culture. If it seems obvious that private offices are a permanent fixture for attorneys for a myriad of reasons, however, right from the start, the notions of collaboration and connectedness also appeared a must-do.

Save this picture!
181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Exterior Photography, Brick
© Pixelaw Photography
Save this picture!
181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Image 19 of 23
Plan - Ground Floor
Save this picture!
181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Pixelaw Photography

Given the tremendous pressure imposed on attorneys, the more opportunities they are given to leave their desks - to be surrounded by something different (colors/sounds), or even meet in a small room or hang out in a ‘café’ - the better. With this in mind, the main idea has been the integration of ‘breakaway’ spaces - such as indoor ‘lounges’ or outdoor spaces - so to provide alternative work settings with consideration to well-being. Thus, various units were incorporated throughout such as private meeting rooms, a café/bar, 2 pantries with terraces, and a roof terrace for functions and events. All the above are strategically located in continuation with numerous pocket gardens, as well as extending simultaneously offices and meeting rooms. The main entrance is at ground level. Here are located the meeting rooms for clients, a conference room, a library, a pantry, a bar, a printing room, and some multi-purpose rooms, while most offices are located on level 2. The direct visual relationship with the surrounding lush greenery immediately leads us to a very distant universe from the busy city that was left outside the building.

Save this picture!
181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Arch
© Pixelaw Photography
Save this picture!
181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Image 22 of 23
Exploded Axonometric
Save this picture!
181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Interior Photography, Windows, Brick, Facade
© Pixelaw Photography

The piece de resistance of the building is the library which constitutes the main focus of the space. Libraries have earned great symbolic importance in law firms. Consequently, it became the central element in the organization of the building. It also seemed appropriate to us that it should be the first visible element to visitors, hence this was not supposed to be only an element to accumulate and organize books, but also one that represents the ideology of the office. The attorney’s job is, in essence, cerebral. It shapes up in agreements and discussions, but it is a job of services, based on people and knowledge. Thus the library is nothing less than the representation of collective knowledge available to the firm's client. The two-storey library connects the office both functionally and visually, from the reception to the conference room through to the terrace and the surrounding green lawn, while a spiral staircase leads clients to a private meeting room located on the upper floor labeled the ‘war’ room, the place where the essential works of the firm are being produced.

Save this picture!
181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Interior Photography
© Pixelaw Photography

In addition to this, about one-third of the building is primarily planned as multi-purpose rooms designed with the intent to be leased to sole practitioners while permitting them to plug in into the main office infrastructure. These units simultaneously permit to accommodate for potential growth, staff increases, and what-if factors, with ready-made spaces that allow for inexpensive future changes. Lastly, the interiors overall are meant to be sober and minimalist. The floor is designed in custom-made prefabricated polished concrete plates that emphasize this aspect, and alongside the brick of the external walls reinforce a sense of tradition. Furthermore, the choice of woodworks, artworks, and furniture designed and selected by Studio Supereka will add a contrast transforming the main spaces of 181Chambers@Semantan into a true gallery further expressing the ideas of values and solidity inherent to the firm.

Save this picture!
181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Pixelaw Photography

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Gilbert&Tan
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesMalaysia

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesMalaysia
Cite: "181Chambers Office / Gilbert&Tan" 04 Jan 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/994466/181chambers-office-gilbert-and-tan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags