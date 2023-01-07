Submit a Project Advertise
The Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Exterior Photography, ChairThe Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Exterior PhotographyThe Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Interior Photography, SteelThe Ornithopter / HIR Studio - More Images+ 32

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Temporary Installations
Hong Kong
  • Overall Direction/Supervision : Irene Cheng
  • Overall Execution/Coordination : Howard Chung
  • Drawing/Coordination : Ian Leung
  • Coordination : Paul Chung
  • Concept/Drawing : YuYu Ng
  • Concept/Research : Regina Chen
  • Manfacturing & Installation : Hattrick Creative Ltd.
  • Country : Hong Kong
The Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Exterior Photography
© HDP Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The pursuit of flight has always been a fantasy of humans over the course of history. From Leonardo da Vinci’s sketch of the ornithopter to the first bi-plane test flight across the Hong Kong airspace in 1911, humankind went through countless unceasing trials, setbacks and failures. This artwork is inspired by the mechanics of the flying machines. Installed with a pair of double-stack flapping wings and bicycles' mechanical system, the Ornithopter perches on the lawn, casting flickering shadows to create an enjoyable shaded public space. It interacts with the public and lets them experience the journey of restless hard work in realising one's dream.

The Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Image 7 of 37
© HDP Photography
The Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Exterior Photography
© HDP Photography

As learnt from the old plane structures, we adopted a triangular geometry which is strong yet light. All steel structures are connected in delicate pin-joints, making it easy to be relocated and reinstalled anywhere in the future. The structures float above ground and are supported off the linear wood bench, reminiscing the bi-plane which is about to take-off.

The Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Exterior Photography
© HDP Photography
The Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Exterior Photography, Garden
© HDP Photography

Wings cantilever out from the structure, offering extensive shades to the platform below, where people gather to ride the bikes, rest on the bench, lie on the floor, or simply hang around to appreciate the moving gears. We scattered layers of pebbles around the platform, denoting a stage amid the lawn , and marked an access path for people to approach the artwork with the best view.

The Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Exterior Photography
© Hong Photography Service
The Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Exterior Photography
© HDP Photography

Once a visitor pedals on the bicycle wheels, the pair of double-stacked wings slowly flap up and down. The wings’ interweaving fins converge and diverge periodically, encouraging visitors to grit their teeth and keep pedalling on.  Light, shadow and rhythm can all be played in real-time by the participants. Two bicycle-machines are installed where the faster wheel regulates the speed of the flapping wings. Therefore the two participants would curiously interact with each other too. Through interacting with the artwork the public can feel their power to transform the space around them.

The Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Exterior Photography
© HDP Photography
The Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Interior Photography
© Waitography

As the wheels spin the system activates. Oil tank beneath the bench would pump out liquid to drive the motor concealed in the hovering white mesh. Motor rotates the axis which drives the fins' tips up and down, flapping the whole wings in a precise rhythm; Meticulous calibration results in the mesmerising interwoven patterns. If the flapping wings symbolise our pursuit of dreams, then pedaling the bikes symbolises that we are taking action, and persistently working out our dreams. The Ornithopter creates a dialogue with the public, bringing the users' influence into the work that can instantly transform the surrounding environment. The rhythm of the flapping wings echoes with the speed of the city, generating energy to activate the public space.

The Ornithopter / HIR Studio - Interior Photography
© Waitography

Project location

Address:Tamar Park, Hong Kong

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
HIR Studio
