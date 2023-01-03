Alchemy Bar On Rock / Chi.Arch

+ 17

Architect : Ho Nguyen Thuy Quynh

Development Drawing : Nguyen The Ha

Plumping Engineer : Dang Kha Luan

Me Engineer : Dong Hai Trieu

City : Ninh Hòa

Country : Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. The project is a small bar and restaurant, located on a hillside overlooking the sea, where an organic garden and solar farm are planned. Bar, which organizes small activities related to essential oil extraction, is an essential oil extracted from natural ingredients such as lemongrass, rosemary, and flowers grown in organic gardens. The small restaurant, with a few tables for visitors, is located on the terraced floors according to the natural terrain, overlooking the sea, which is an ideal place to watch the sunset.

Towards the natural experience, a growing trend in Vietnam, promoting the strengths of traditional architecture and natural landscapes. We approach the project with the desire to keep the wildness of the surrounding landscape. The building consists of several wooden structures, thatched roofs, and interlocking volumes, along with sloping wooden floors that follow the natural topography, with the lowest floor above an existing water tank. The project is located on a hillside, quite high, and has many disadvantages in transporting materials and preserving surrounding trees.

Therefore, the construction team took a lot of time to carry out the work even though the scale was not large. The building uses most of the local materials, from wood for the entire main structure and flooring, coarse-grained sand for the construction of granite floors, coconut leaf roofs, and natural monoliths for walkways. … to the furniture, tables, and chairs, all handmade by local craftsmen. In addition, the construction area is located on many existing large rocks, which is difficult for construction work, but this also helps the building to have a beautiful shape and be suitable for the natural terrain here.

Visitors here will have a wonderful natural harmony experience, coming from an organic garden with a variety of vegetables and fruits, and regular harvesting activities for visitors are organized. Visitors will enjoy their own essential oils in the extraction area. Finally, they will enjoy comfortable moments watching the sunset.