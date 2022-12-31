Submit a Project Advertise
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2022
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Store
  Mexico
  Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico

Store, Detail
Mexico City, Mexico
  Mexico City
  Mexico
Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico - Interior Photography, Beam
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Text description provided by the architects. Visits to the bakery live in the memory of all Mexicans. The smell of freshly baked bread, the company of that loved one who opens the door for you and hands you a pair of tongs to select your favorite piece. A world so big that it does not fit in a single tray and has to be visited regularly. A world that accompanies you to school or work in the form of a bolillo, or in that cake that you enjoy with your grandfather over hot chocolate.

Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico - Interior Photography
© Apertura Arquitectónica

The concept of Mi Pan comes from its heart, its kitchen. There we experience the magic and talent of the bakers who shape the loaves piece by piece. Trays are used throughout the process. To reflect the freshness of the product we incorporate them into the store and use them as material.

Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico - Interior Photography
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Apertura Arquitectónica

From the oven to your table: The tray is used as a finish in the space to link the baking process with the shopping experience. With this, it is possible to give a unique, fun, and orderly appearance. These trays are not only used as a decorative element but also serve as a base to give order to the display of bread. The tray ceiling helps to lower the scale of the place and make it more welcoming. It lights up and works as a diffuser for ambient lighting that is accompanied by spotlights for the product.

Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Apertura Arquitectónica

The brand was worked on in collaboration with Firmalt, working with traditional labels and communication to convey the love with which each piece is baked. The route of the 175m2 store is clear, the side access through the consumption area allows one to reach the center of the space where the route begins with the selection of bread and ends at the checkout. Leaving the store, the magic continues, where a kid's cake, quinceañera cake, or wedding cake marks unforgettable moments in our memory. The rosca de reyes that we share as a family and the pan de muertos with which we honor those who are no longer with us.

Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam
© Apertura Arquitectónica
Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico - Image 19 of 24
Floor Plan
Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico - Image 21 of 24
Section
Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico - Interior Photography, Shelving, Countertop
© Apertura Arquitectónica

The design of Mi Pan focuses on creating community and respecting the tradition of the bakery. Its design dignifies the visit of its clients, who, due to their context, are not used to having an experience of design in the spaces they frequent. All this and more add up to create a unique and memorable visit.

Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico - Interior Photography, Shelving
© Apertura Arquitectónica

Project location

Mexico City, CDMX, Mexico

Concéntrico
Cite: "Mi Pan Bakery / Concéntrico" [Panadería Mi Pan / Concéntrico] 31 Dec 2022. ArchDaily.

