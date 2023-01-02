Submit a Project Advertise
World
Forte House / pema studio

Forte House / pema studio

Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography, Brick, FacadeForte House / pema studio - Interior Photography, FacadeForte House / pema studio - Interior Photography, FacadeForte House / pema studio - Interior Photography, Facade

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses, Restoration, Renovation
Santo Tirso, Portugal
  • Architects: pema studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  3014 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  FOREST STONE, Sosoares, Tromilux
Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. A well-established urban residential area in the city of Santo Tirso - The intervention is inevitably a reflex response to this complex and challenging context. Urban plot, confined between neighbors and whose visible confrontations had little or nothing significant from the landscape point of view.

Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography, Brick, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The pre-existence, heavily degraded and with little constructive value, lived in the typical and uninteresting duality between the street and the back courtyard. Moving away from this typology represents an attitude that is both logical and challenging, but above all, necessary and effective.

Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Forte House / pema studio - Image 37 of 41
Plan - Ground floor
Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Bed, Bedroom
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Forte House / pema studio - Image 38 of 41
Plan - 1st floor
Forte House / pema studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The intervention starts from a massive block that, impertinently, detaches from the limits and mimics the land plot outline. From here, by subtraction, the voids are defined, and the program is intuitively accommodated between patios in a constant refusal of a direct relationship with the exterior perimeter.

Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography, Table, Countertop, Chair
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The house is designed in a complex balance between the creation of a dense and closed fortress and the reinterpretation of the typical patio house, looking for a protected oasis, in its intimate relationship with the sky. The name - Forte - denounces the mandatory theme of privacy, while the volumetric design reveals the essential strategy of capturing light and ventilation for the space, in an unpretentious and assumed inspiration in the Islamic culture.

Forte House / pema studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Forte House / pema studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Forte House / pema studio - Image 39 of 41
Section
Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The old facade, an identity element of the pre-existence, is one of the few remaining elements of the old set. With the necessary functional changes, it was restored and rehabilitated as an element of cohesion and framing with the adjacent urban fabric, reducing the intervention urban impact on the street.

Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography
© Ivo Tavares Studio

The clients, and friends, were looking, on a plot with clear limitations of space and privacy, for a house that was at the same time, extremely pragmatic and flexible, but also sensitive and surprising. The answer, matured in an intense way, has a character strongly linked to the resolution of the challenge, without ever letting go of its personality and desire to create emotive spaces and moments, being the light, as manipulated matter, the main protagonist of these moments.

Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio
Forte House / pema studio - Interior Photography, Facade, Concrete
© Ivo Tavares Studio

There are spaces that cannot be explained by words, they are felt. Absurd functionalism and easy fashion, tend, little by little, to asphyxiate the sentiment in architecture. Hopefully not here, at Forte.
                                                                                     Tiago Pedrosa Martins

Forte House / pema studio - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Project gallery

Cite: "Forte House / pema studio" [Casa Forte / pema studio] 02 Jan 2023. ArchDaily.

