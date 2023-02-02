Janeiro Hotel / Siqueira + Azul Arquitetura

+ 19

Arquitetos Líderes : Lia Siqueira, Felipe Siqueira

Engineering : LAFEM

Structure : Manoel Pan Eng & Arq

Lighting : Maneco Quinderé

Audio And Video : Mario Imperiano

Automation : Lutron

Kitchen : Cozinha Carioca

Woodwork : Marcenaria Joia

City : Leblon

Country : Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The spaces we created were designed for leisure and moments of rest. Unveiling the landscape toward the Atlantic Ocean, with a panoramic view of the Cagarras Islands archipelago, the location determined the concept of the project.

We sought to enhance the openings to the outside, the orientation towards the widest view and the extension of beach elements. The general use of compositions made by natural and organic materials aimed to inspire a welcoming environment. The strong presence of natural Freijó wood, alongside the sandy texture of travertine marble, aide in drawing up the construction and strengthening the design of the ensemble, marked by horizontal and vertical planes. These components were used in repetition, attempting to provoke an inner visual force. Linear elements are featured throughout, seen in large slatted panels, brise-soleils and in uneven and interspersed outlines.

For access to the upper floor lookouts, a loose spiral staircase shaping as a ribbon tape was designed, strengthening the organic element within the project. Floating walls seek the simplicity of geometry and linen curtain planes as filters of natural light. The round openings characterizes our architecture, as an element which has been more recently introduced in our projects. Here, positioned closely to the infinity pool, it allows for a perceptual appreciation of an iconic vision of Rio de Janeiro, the imposing mountain complex called Dois Irmãos.