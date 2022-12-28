Submit a Project Advertise
World
Nha Khoa Nu Cuoi Viet Dental Clinic / BHA studio

Nha Khoa Nu Cuoi Viet Dental Clinic / BHA studio

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Dental Clinic
Thị xã Hương Thủy, Vietnam
  • Architects: BHA studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area :  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year :  2019
  • Photographs
    Photographs :Hoang Le
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers :  An Cuong, Panasonic, Spec, Toto, Xingfa
Nha Khoa Nu Cuoi Viet Dental Clinic / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. The dental clinic is located in Phu Bai, a small town near Hue city, Vietnam. It aims to improve better healthcare services for the local community. The project approach does not follow the nature of closed, dividing the typical feature of the current medical building in Vietnam. Instead, we create an open-space structure; trees and voids are specific elements of the dental clinic.

Nha Khoa Nu Cuoi Viet Dental Clinic / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Chair
© Hoang Le
Nha Khoa Nu Cuoi Viet Dental Clinic / BHA studio - Image 21 of 23
Plan - Second floor
Nha Khoa Nu Cuoi Viet Dental Clinic / BHA studio - Interior Photography
© Hoang Le
Nha Khoa Nu Cuoi Viet Dental Clinic / BHA studio - Image 20 of 23
Plan - First floor
Nha Khoa Nu Cuoi Viet Dental Clinic / BHA studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair
© Hoang Le

In addition to trees and lighting, the space aims to address customers' feelings while sitting, waiting, moving, healing, and interacting with different forms of service. It focused on a relaxed atmosphere designed with people in mind: customers, doctors, and service staff. The central atrium and the surrounding spaces for public and service allow the building to be connected from many sides, providing more flexibility for the internal function of the areas of operation and maintenance. In addition, the design focuses on the comfort of customers and employees.

Nha Khoa Nu Cuoi Viet Dental Clinic / BHA studio - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

The shell of the building is covered with an outer layer of steel curtain, followed by a layer of trees that are responsible for filtering the air and light for the establishment, delineating the inside and outside properties through the glass layer. Harsh climates are actively regulated through a multi-layered enclosure that makes the building's atmosphere natural, open, and pleasant.

Project location

Address:Aeropuerto de Phú Bài, Cầu Phú Bài, Khu 8, Hương Thủy, Thừa Thiên Huế, Vietnam

BHA studio
Top #Tags